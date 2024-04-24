The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a pivotal 2024 NFL Draft. Minnesota possesses the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round. The team has been rumored to trade up to take a chance on someone like former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. However, new insight reveals a connection to Bo Nix that hinges on the Patriots' selections.
Minnesota wants to get the best quarterback they can get, and while their picks are not bad, trading up would theoretically help them attain a better prospect. Yet, league insiders believe the Vikings could keep their picks and select a QB more likely to be on the board, such as Bo Nix. It all depends on who the Patriots select with their third pick.
“There's also a twist in all of this. A very well-connected league source told Yahoo Sports they firmly believe that if the Patriots take Maye, the Vikings are comfortable standing down in trade talks and using one of their two first-round picks—either No. 11 or No. 23—to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix,” Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reports.
Nix also reportedly had a private workout with the Vikings in early April.
One thing is clear: the Vikings are in the hunt to bolster the quarterback position. Minnesota allowed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to go to the Atlanta Falcons during the free agency period. They picked up ex-49ers QB Sam Darnold, but they will take any potential upgrade they can get.
If the Vikings do end up with Bo Nix, he would be an excellent consolation prize.
What Bo Nix would offer to Vikings
Nix started his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers in 2019, where he made an immediate impact. Nix threw for 2.542 yards and 16 touchdowns his freshman season. His production took a slight hit in the following two years.
After amassing 2,415 yards and 12 TDs during his sophomore year, Nix threw for a collegiate career-low 2,294 yards and 11 TDs in 2021-22. Nevertheless, things changed once he transferred to Oregon.
Nix's change in scenery allowed him to blossom. He totaled 3,593 yards and 29 TDs during the 2022-23 season. In the process, he helped lead the Ducks to a 10-3 record and third-place finish in the Pac-12. What followed the next year was highly impressive.
Nix threw for a career-high 4,508 yards and a whopping 45 TDs during his final year at Oregon. The team finished the season at 12-2 and advanced to the conference championship. They unfortunately lost 34-31 to the eventual national championship runner-up Washington Huskies.
The improvement Nix showed over his collegiate career is a positive sign for NFL scouts. His best days could still be ahead of him. Thus, if Minnesota decides to keep their picks and take a chance on him, they could strike gold.
On the other hand, the prospects toward the top of the board are there for a reason. Drake Maye has been gaining traction as an attractive option. Maye put up similar numbers to Nix's best year during his second season at North Carolina.
It will be interesting to see what the Vikings do heading into the exciting 2024 NFL Draft. Will the Patriots take Drake Maye? How will Minnesota use their picks? The answers will come to light on Thursday.