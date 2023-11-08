The New Orleans Pelicans (Hornets at the time) traded Chris Paul to the Clippers in 2011 but failed to get mant impact players in return.

It's been more than a decade since the infamous veto by David Stern on the Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers trade in 2011. What's now known as one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history for refusing to pair Kobe Bryant with Paul, let's take a look at the trade that did happen with the Los Angeles Clippers and see what the deal has given the Pelicans today.

Most teams were shocked when Paul wanted out of New Orleans after six seasons. Some thought he wanted a better chance to win a title, but the real reason was he heard internal conversations within the organization that relocation was a possibility. From there, Paul knew it was time to move on.

What the Pelicans really received from trading Chris Paul

The trade that was approved was a two-team deal between the Hornets at the time and the Clippers. Paul, along with two second-round picks, was sent to LA for Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu, Eric Gordon, and Minnesota's unprotected 2012 first-round pick (which turned out to be Austin Rivers).

In only five years, the Pelicans turned the once-best player of their franchise into nothing.

Kaman left the Hornets by season's end to team up with fellow German native Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas. Aminu followed Kaman and signed with the Mavericks in 2014. Rivers only lasted two and a half seasons with the team to team up with Paul in LA.

Gordon on the other hand, lasted five seasons with the team. Unfortunately, his tenure in New Orleans was met with multiple injuries, and was allowed to walk in free agency to sign with the Houston Rockets.

In the end, the trade did not work for both sides. We mentioned that the Pelicans came away with nothing five years into the trade, while the Clippers never made it past the Western Conference semifinals with Paul. But the deal did help the Hornets tank for the number one pick a year later which gave them Anthony Davis.

Although Davis also requested a trade from the franchise after seven seasons and only won one playoff series, the Pelicans managed to come away with a much better return this time around by acquiring players like Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.

