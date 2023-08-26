PJ Washington has agreed to return to the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year $48 million deal. Washington has spent his entire four-year career with the Hornets and has steadily improved every season. He's played a variety of roles for this squad and has emerged as a solid two-way option for this team from the small forward spot and even operating as a small ball five. With that versatility back in the lineup, fan's minds should be at ease knowing they retained another piece of their young core. Washington could be a big piece for them down the road.

More depth

There is an influx of wing players that the Hornets have at their disposal with Washington returning. Some of the guys can play some four in a pinch as well. Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, Bryce McGowens, and Brandon Miller. Having more versatility from shooting guard to power forward is one hell of a luxury to have in the Association. Washington's ball handling last season wasn't skilled enough to play two-guard, but he did voice last year that'd he work on his ball handling this summer. So let's just put in that for now.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Prime PJ??

PJ Washington recently turned 25. In NBA terms, he should be getting ready to enter some kind of prime. It's very possible we may have seen his ceiling after averaging a career-high 15.7 points in 2022-23. At his age though there is usually a second gear. As mentioned above, he does want to improve his handle. That could open him up to be a better scorer yes, but even a better playmaker. Maybe more of a knockdown catch-and-shoot option. Year five can be special for him. This is great news for a team still trying to figure it out.

His impact should help the young core continue to grow as the Hornets continue to finish up their rebuild and look to compete for a playoff spot. Only time will tell how things pan out, but so far, it looks like a nice start.