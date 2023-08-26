Since being drafted 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, PJ Washington has improved every season. Having arguably his best season this past year, the Hornets gave no thought to losing Washington in free agency and while it took longer than expected, the two sides have agreed to a new three-year, $48 million contract to keep him in Charlotte, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

In what turned out to be a very disappointing and lackluster 2022-23 season for the Hornets, Washington proved to be a focal point for the team offensively, as he ranked fourth in scoring and second in made three-pointers, trailing just Terry Rozier.

Also known for his length, Washington can guard numerous positions and is really a hybrid type of talent for Charlotte at the power forward position. At times, he can be a “small-ball” center as well given the fact that he is a talented rebounder.

Having the ability to match any offers that came his way this offseason, the Hornets were never prepared to let Washington leave Charlotte. Now, he is locked in on a new three-year contract that pairs him with LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller for the foreseeable future.

PJ Washington's fit with Hornets' future

When looking at the Hornets' roster as a whole, it is not hard to believe that they are far off from being a playoff team once again in the Eastern Conference. LaMelo Ball is a star at the point guard position, Brandon Miller figures to be a key No. 2 scorer for this team moving forward and PJ Washington stands out as one of the secondary contributors on this team.

They are young, they are athletic and most importantly, the Hornets have a lot of length on their roster. Moving forward, Charlotte has a chance to be a special rebounding team, as well as a tough-minded defensive team that can really disrupt passing lanes. In fact, both Miller and Washington alone can really cause headaches for opposing teams given the fact that they can get their hands on virtually any pass with their length!

Washington is the ultimate secondary talent for the Hornets to have simply because of all the things he can do. From knocking down perimeter shots on offense to being a factor defensively both in terms of stopping momentum and blocking shots, Washington has solidified his role with the Hornets. Now, the goal is to help bring this organization back to the postseason, a place they have not been since 2016.