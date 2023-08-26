The Charlotte Hornets had a pretty quiet summer this 2023. Outside of signing LaMelo Ball to a max contract extension for $260 million, resigning Miles Bridges, and Michael Jordan selling the team, not much has happened. Of course the new young pieces from the 2023 NBA Draft were added, but no other new, veteran pieces were brought in this offseason. Charlotte opted to let both Kelly Oubre Jr., who still remains unsigned, and Dennis Smith test the waters outside of Charlotte. Meaning they are fully embracing this young team along with the veterans that are already present. In order to complete the puzzle, however, they need to retain one key guy from the 2022-23 season: PJ Washington.

Here's why Washington is important to the Hornets and why they should bring him back.

3. PJ Washington might be the most durable man on the roster

Say whatever you want about Washington on the court. At least he's on it more often than not, which isn't the case for a majority of the roster unfortunately. In the 2022-23 season, Washington appeared and started in 73 games. Being available is a skill that should get more credit than it normally does. It allows players in any sport to develop consistency, chemistry with teammates, and build trust with the coaches.

Steve Clifford has to appreciate the fact Washington was key cog in the team's success.

2. He's the glue guy

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The availability of PJ Washington makes him an ideal candidate for the glue guy role, someone who will have to do all the little things for his team to gain some type of advantage throughout the course of a game. He's also more than capable of keeping the team together no matter what happens.

He might not be the oldest guy on the team, but he is entering year five with the Hornets and has played big roles in the starting lineup and coming off the bench. He's willing to make the necessary sacrifices in order to win. That goes along way with everyone in the organization.

1. Keep the young core together

Miles Bridges and PJ Washington are both 25 years old, while LaMelo Ball is 22 and Mark Williams is 21. Boom, that is the Hornets' young core and a pretty good one.

Bridges obviously missed out on all of last season, but he should still have a great two-way impact along with Washington. Williams should only get better after having an impressive year defensively. When Mason Plumlee was traded, Williams stepped in and had the Hornets' eighth in defensive rating. Let that sink in. All these good young pieces to put around the face of the franchise in Ball.

Washington's game fits right in with all three of those guys. The perfect guy to blend into what Charlotte has going on already. Hornets fans all feel as if he'll end up signing the qualifying offer, but the delay is a little nerve-racking. Fortunately, being a restricted means the Hornets can match whatever offer is thrown at him–which likely won't come at this point. He's not a bad player by any means, but teams already know Charlotte will likely match.

Hopefully something gets done sooner rather than later. His presence is positive for this young team trending upward. With Brandon Miller and several key pieces on the fold, they could really use all the veterans they can get. Miller and company should make fine additions to that young core.