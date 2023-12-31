There are some entertaining options to ring in 2024.

2024 is on the way, and several options exist to celebrate by watching the New Year's Eve ball drop.

Here are some options to watch, whether streaming, network, or cable. Also, Deadline reported some insights on what to expect for each broadcast in regard to performers and appearances.

Where to watch the ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve

ABC

If you have network television, you can watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. It stars at 8 PM EST and will feature Aqua, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Jelly Roll, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Magan Thee Stallion, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tyla.

CBS

Another network option is CBS with its New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. It'll be hosted by singer Elle King and Rachel Smith from Entertainment Tonight. It starts at 7:30 PM EST and is also available to stream on Paramount+. The broadcast will feature Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, and Bailey Zimmerman.

CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will ring in the new year on the cable network. It starts at 8 PM EST and will feature Enrique Iglesias, the Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Rod Stewart, Miranda Lambert, and more. Plus, there'll be appearances by Patti LaBelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, and Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers. Illusionist David Blaine will also be dropping by.

These are just a few options to ring in 2024. However, they all seem to offer pretty good entertainment to celebrate the ball drop.

Happy New Year's!