The New Year’s Six bowl games are upon us. This title was bestowed among six of the oldest and most prestigious bowl games in college football, and are played in the days leading up to the new year as well as on the first of the year. Keep reading for my best New Year’s predictions. Stay tuned to our college football odds series for more on betting around the NCAA.

The Rose Bowl, the “Granddaddy of them all,” is arguably the most well-known bowl game, but the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar, and Peach Bowls all stand out as well. This year, the Sugar and Rose Bowls will carry extra weight as they feature the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Cotton Bowl Classic Odds: Missouri-Ohio State Odds

Missouri: +4.5 (-118), +146 moneyline

Ohio State: -4.5 (-104), -176 moneyline

The Ohio State team that takes the field for the Cotton Bowl will likely look significantly different from the Buckeyes’ team fans have gotten used to watching all season, but that may not be a bad thing.

Quarterback Kyle McCord is the most notable player to definitely miss the bowl game for the Buckeyes, while Marvin Harrison Jr.’s status is uncertain.

McCord, the embattled quarterback who was given the keys to Ohio State’s offense to begin the season, transferred after a tough loss against Michigan that all but eliminated the Buckeyes from the playoffs.

Harrison Jr. is with the team, but the superstar junior wideout has not been a full participant in practices. The Buckeyes have kept their cards close to the vest regarding Harrison Jr.’s status for this matchup. It has to be assumed that he will probably not be playing, and that it is a coin toss at best.

If Harrison Jr. leaves Ohio State for the NFL, he will likely be a top three draft pick, possibly even the first overall pick. If he does indeed leave the Buckeyes to turn pro, it would be wise to sit out this bowl game and avoid the risk of injury.

All hope is not lost for the Buckeyes if their superstar wideout doesn't suit up, however. Two years ago, a young Harrison Jr. had his coming out party in the Rose Bowl against Utah in which Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson opted to sit out.

If Harrison Jr. sits out of this game, there is a good chance that Carnell Tate could seize the opportunity to have his own breakout performance.

The Buckeyes are the better team in this game, plain and simple. Look for Ryan Day’s squad to set the tone early and never look back.

New Year's Prediction: Ohio State -4.5 (-104)

Peach Bowl Odds: Ole Miss-Penn State Odds

Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105), +162 moneyline

Penn State: -4.5 (-115), -196 moneyline

In two games against Georgia and Alabama, the Mississippi Rebels scored a combined 27 points. Penn State’s defense is holding opponents to an average of just under 12 points per game.

That means Penn State will need to do a lot of work offensively to exceed this total. As good as their offense is, they will likely struggle a bit against a Rebels defense that allows just under 25 points per game.

Look for this game to turn into a low-scoring defensive fight, with a final score in the range of 24-14. This leaves under bettors with a nearly 10-point margin of error.

New Year's Prediction: Under 49.5 total points (-105)

Orange Bowl Odds: Georgia-Florida State Odds

Georgia: -20.5 (-110), -2000 moneyline

Florida State: +20.5 (-110), +980 moneyline

The storylines behind the matchup are intriguing on both sides. Florida State will come out with something to prove, wanting to show the world that they deserve the chance to compete for a national championship by winning against the previously number-one ranked team in the country. Georgia, meanwhile, will want to show that they are still dominant and that they didn’t deserve to be kicked out of the playoff due to one loss against Alabama in the SEC Conference Championship Game.

Even with some of their top talent (tight end Brock Bowers) sitting out, Georgia is still one of the most talented teams in the nation. Kirby Smart has indicated that the majority of Georgia’s healthy players will take the field, and the Bulldogs still feature one of the most dominant and terrifying defenses in recent memory. FSU’s offense has struggled immensely of late after losing quarterback Jordan Travis, and Georgia’s elite defense will not make things any easier for the Seminoles.

New Year's Prediction: Home total points under 10.5 (-111)

Rose Bowl Game Odds: Alabama-Michigan Odds

Alabama: +1.5 (-105), +108 moneyline

Michigan: -1.5 (-105), -130 moneyline

It doesn't matter that Michigan is ranked number one in the nation. The rankings are on paper, and the results of this game will be decided on the field. Alabama is decidedly the better team of late, and Nick Saban is arguably the greatest coach in the history of college football.

Michigan is a good team, but they drew some bad luck being matched up with a surging Crimson Tide team.

With a month to prepare for one opponent, the opportunity to back Saban and get points while doing so is too enticing to pass up.

New Year's Prediction: Alabama +1.5 (-105)