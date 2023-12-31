Kawhi Leonard and Mason Plumlee are nearing a return to the LA Clippers lineup, and it could come as soon as Monday against the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Clippers got positive updates regarding Kawhi Leonard and Mason Plumlee ahead of the team's New Year's Day game against the Miami Heat.

Leonard, who has missed the last four games due to a hip contusion, returned to practice on Sunday afternoon and fully participated. The two-time NBA Finals MVP was expected to be a limited participant in the Clippers' last practice, but ended up not participating. With Kawhi Leonard practicing, there's a chance he's able to return for Monday night's game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

In 27 appearances for the Clippers this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three.

Leonard told ClutchPoints last weekend that he didn't expect to be out long, so it certainly appears like a return is nearing for him.

Mason Plumlee, who has been out with a sprained MCL in his left knee suffered against the New York Knicks on November 6th, is also fully participating in his first full practice today as well. Plumlee had been playing in three-on-three and five-on-five in practices, coming out of each of the last couple of practices pain free.

In six games this season, Mason Plumlee is averaging 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game on 63.2 percent shooting.

His return will create an interesting dilemma for the Clippers, who signed free agent Daniel Theis to be the backup center following Plumlee's injury. Having found a rotation that works for them and with Plumlee's return on the horizon, it remains to be seen what the Clippers do with their big men. James Harden has also been putting in a lot of extra work with Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis trying to figure out their respective two-man game together.

Will the Clippers change things up and go with two bigs in the second unit? Will one be a complete DNP? Will Tyronn Lue take a game-by-game approach to who he believes the Clippers will need more?

The Clippers take on the Heat on Monday night at 7:30PM PST.