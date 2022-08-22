White Sox hit with Michael Kopech injury early in game vs. Royals

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with a plethora of injuries in 2022. And their bad luck continued on Monday as star pitcher Michael Kopech was removed from his start against the Kansas City Royals, per Daryl Van Schouwen. He is being evaluated for knee soreness.

However, one White Sox writer placed the blame on manager Tony La Russa.

“Michael Kopech leaves with injury (it was clear that he was injured before he started),” White Sox writer Vinnie Parise wrote on Twitter. “Tony La Russa let him go and it’s 1-0 Royals with the bases loaded and 0 outs. Final batter was four straight balls. Hall of Fame manager.”

Fans reacted to Tony La Russa’s decision to start Michael Kopech as well.

You let Michael Kopech, who dealt with a major injury and took two years off because of it, come on to the field to throw after he suffered an injury to his knee in warm ups. You embarrassed him for what? To save your crypt keeper manager some face? Failures, All of them. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) August 22, 2022

There was literally no reason for Michael Kopech to even start pitching that game…and now its going to turn into an ugly loss to a team 25 games under .500. Just stupid man. Unserious organization — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) August 22, 2022

La Russa has dealt with criticism all season long. But the team has stuck with him. The White Sox were projected to be atop of the American League Central standings ahead of the season. But they have hovered around .500 and are currently third in the AL Central.

Meanwhile, Michael Kopech is in the midst of an impressive 2022 campaign. He owns a 3.25 ERA this year. Kopech has also limited opponents to a .197 batting average and has tallied 98 strikeouts.

Kopech and Dylan Cease have been crucial for the White Sox rotation. Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito have struggled since returning from injuries of their own. Without Kopech and Cease, the White Sox would likely be far worse than they are.

This is a ball club that can still sneak into the playoffs. Chicago fans are hoping this Michael Kopech injury is not serious. We will continue to provide updates on this situation as it develops.