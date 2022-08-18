For months now, there have been growing outside calls for the Chicago White Sox to relieve Tony La Russa from his duties as the team’s manager. Overall, this could all come to fruition later in the year.

USA Today Sport’s Bob Nightengale provided updates on the futures of multiple managers across the majors. In the case of La Russa, Nightengale noted that the White Sox “would never” outright fire the three-time World Series-winning manager.

However, if Chicago goes on to miss the playoffs this season, the front office “would move” him to a special assistant’s role. This comes as La Russa does have a close relationship with Jerry Reinsdorf, who has publicly noted that the decision to fire the veteran manager in 1986 is one of his biggest regrets as White Sox owner.

Overall, La Russa does have plenty of experience in working as an executive in the majors. Before returning to the White Sox organization for the second time, La Russa spent a pair of years with the Boston Red Sox. He served as both a vice president and special assistant to now-former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. He later decided to join the Los Angeles Angels organization in 2019 as a senior advisor for baseball operations.

La Russa’s future with the White Sox has been up in the air for quite a while now. The White Sox are currently on the outside looking in with the American League wild-card picture. More so, questionable managerial decisions have also marred his 2022 campaign, such as the call to intentionally walk Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on a 1-2 count earlier in the season.

Amid Chicago’s roller-coaster campaign, La Russa called for a team meeting last Friday. He reportedly spoke to the team to get them “all on the right page.” The call for a team meeting did pay off in the short term, as the White Sox wound up winning their next five games.

For now, the White Sox are set for seven straight road contests, including three against their AL Central rival in the Cleveland Guardians. They are in dire need of a lengthy winning streak at this crucial stage in the campaign, especially as multiple teams are vying to hold a spot in the AL wild-card race.