The Chicago White Sox are coming off a miserable 2023 season. Many expected the White Sox to win the American League Central last season, but they lost 101 games and finished in fourth place in the division. Many considered them the most disappointing team in baseball, and they were expected to clean house in the offseason. That included pitcher Dylan Cease, the best hurler on the team.
But with spring training well underway, Cease has not been traded to this point. It is expected that a trade of the Chicago ace could bring in multiple future assets, and he could still be traded before the end of spring training. But as of now, he remains with the White Sox and he thinks there could be a turnaround for the 2024 version of the team.
“I think a lot of people are sleeping on us,” Cease said.
The pitcher added that his most recent effort in spring training was quite positive, and that he felt like he had an “effortless” outing on the mound.
Cease is expected to be the Opening Day starter for the White Sox when they host the Detroit Tigers March 28.
While Dylan Cease is striking an optimistic tone, the White Sox would need significant improvement from their pitching staff and their defense if they are going to come close to becoming a competitive team in the AL Central.
Many of the preseason predictions and projections don't share Cease's optimism that the White Sox will be a much better team than last year. ESPN has predicted the White Sox to have 62 wins this year — one more victory than last season.