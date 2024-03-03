The Chicago White Sox hope to bounce back from one of the most disastrous seasons they have ever endured. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a White Sox over-under regular-season win total prediction, and pick for the 2024 season.
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong last season, as the White Sox finished 61-101. They came into the season with fairly moderate hopes. Then, everything went horribly wrong as everything they tried failed. The Sox truly saw their season due in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. Additionally, injuries to Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada did not help. But there were some highlights.
Luis Robert Jr. finished with a batting average of .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 90s while also having an on-base percentage of .315. Likewise, Andrew Vaughn ended the season with a batting average of ,258 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 67 runs.
The pitching staff did not get much of a return. Significantly, their ace Dylan Cease finished with a record of 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA through 33 starts. His velocity saw a decline, especially in his slider. Yet, he remained durable.
The White Sox added Chris Flaxen in the offseason as a versatile pitcher who can start or come out of the bullpen. Also, they redid their entire catching unit, adding Max Stassi in a trade with the Atlanta Braves and catcher Martin Maldonado as a free agent from the Houston Astros. Starting pitcher Mike Soroka gets another chance with a new team after coming to Chicago after leaving the Braves.
The Sox will see a major shift. Sadly, Liam Hendricks is gone. They also lost Mike Clevinger and Elvis Andrus. Anderson also will not return. Therefore, this will look like an entirely different team.
Why White Sox Will Win 63.5 Games
The consensus in this column is that the White Sox are finally about to embrace the rebuilding period. Unfortunately, everything they have tried has not worked, as they have endured constant struggles. But you also need to remember that they are in a poor division. Ultimately, the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals all have their struggles. That opens the path for the Sox if their players can take the next step or bounce back.
Cease can bounce back. Remember, he has an elite slider that still can fool hitters. But he has struggled throughout the first two months for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, it has put the Sox in a hole. If Cease truly wants to take that next step, he must avoid the early-season struggles.
Robert can win games by himself. Amazingly, he has the power and the contact ability to drive the ball all over the place. Roberts needs help from his teammates as 27 of his home runs were solo shots. Thus, guys like Vaughn need to help. Vaughn had 21 home runs last season.
The bullpen offers new life. Overall, everyone will be different. Gregory Santos will be the closer and will get a chance to show he can carry this team. Luis Patino is a power pitcher who can make a difference.
The White Sox will win 64 games or more because Cease will bounce back. Also, Robert and Vaughn will lead a revitalized lineup.
Why White Sox Won't Win 63.5 Games
Let's not fool ourselves; this team needs a lot of help. Specifically, the lineup is, and was, awful. The Sox finished 12th in the American League in batting average. Additionally, they finished 14th in the AL in runs.
Their starters are not much better. Unfortunately, they were 13th in the AL in team ERA. The bullpen was also 13th in the AL in ERA. Cease can be great. However, he is not enough. Years of neglecting the rebuild has finally taken its toll on the Sox. Completely overhauling the bullpen is not a good sign.
The White Sox will get even worse because they have the potential to have the worst lineup in baseball. Also, they have a rotation and a bullpen that is beyond repair.
Final White Sox Over/Under Win Total Prediction
The White Sox have a lot of problems. It would make you believe that it cannot get much worse. Unfortunately, it can always get worse. If we go back over the past 10 years, the Sox have won less than 63 games twice. But usually, they find ways to win some games to get themselves to hover between 67 and 77 wins. The Sox have been mediocre for so long that they have never fully done any rebuilding. Therefore, we expect them to get a little better, only by virtue of their division being just as bad as they are. Expect the White Sox to still be a bad team. Yet, they will find a way to win over 63 games.
Final White Sox Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 63.5 Wins: -110