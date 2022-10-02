A few weeks ago, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took a leave of absence from the team. The team cited medical issues as the reason for their manager’s absence. Soon after the news broke out, fans speculated that La Russa could be looking at retirement, especially after the heath issues he’s dealt with.

Those speculations have now become reality, as Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement from the league soon. Bob Nightengale tells the story of how the White Sox manager was instructed by doctors to retire immediately. (via USA Today)

“(Tony) La Russa returned to Arizona and underwent more testing, and there were further procedures. The doctors sat him down and provided their expert medical opinion: He should not manage again. Not only this season. But ever again.”

La Russa came out of retirement two years ago to manage the White Sox once again. In his first year as the manager, the Sox defied all expectations and made it to the playoffs. They were knocked out by the Houston Astros in the first round, but fans were undeterred. Expectations soared for the team.

Unfortunately, La Russa and the White Sox never reached the lofty goals set for them. The manager, in particular, came under fire for his questionable decision-making during games. Despite that, though, they were still in the mix for the playoffs until a few weeks ago.

At 78 years old, Tony La Russa is making the right choice by retiring for good. Health trumps everything, and the White Sox manager has already built a legendary resume for himself even with the last two years. We wish La Russa the best in his post-retirement life.