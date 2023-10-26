The Buffalo Bills have been one of the stronger teams in the NFL this season. However, they are not resting on their laurels and are looking to make some moves before the trade deadline to strengthen their roster. One player who could be a perfect fit for the Bills is Terrace Marshall Jr, the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver who has been given permission to seek a trade. In this article, we will discuss why the Bills must trade for Terrace Marshall Jr now.

Buffalo Bills' 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Bills are currently 4-3 and in second place in the AFC East division. In their first game of the season, they lost to the New York Jets in overtime with a score of 22-16. They then won their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a score of 38-10. That started a three-game win streak before they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. In their most recent game, they lost to the New England Patriots with a score of 29-25. Quarterback Josh Allen has been a key player for the Bills, with over 1,800 passing yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season. Running back James Cook has also been a strong contributor, with 419 rushing yards and one touchdown. Of course, Stefon Diggs has been outstanding with just under 680 receiving yards and six TDs.

The Bills have had a strong offense this season. They rank fifth-best in the league with 369.7 yards per game. They have also been solid on defense, ranking 14th in the league with 329.6 yards allowed per game. The Bills' schedule for the rest of the season includes games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs, among others. If they continue to perform well, they have a good chance of making the playoffs and contending once more for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Terrace Marshall Jr's NFL Career So Far

Terrace Marshall Jr is a standout wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers. He played college football at Louisiana State University (LSU) and was drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Marshall played in 13 games, starting three, and made 17 receptions for 138 yards. In his second season, he played in 14 games, starting nine, and made 28 receptions for 490 yards. So far in the 2023 season, he has played in five games, starting two, and has made 16 receptions for 114 yards.

Marshall is known for his size and speed. These make him a downfield threat. He has great hands and precise route running, and he led the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in his junior season. Despite a new coaching staff, Marshall feels “clear” heading into his third NFL season. While his NFL career is still in its early stages, Marshall has shown promise and has the potential to become a key player for the Panthers or any other team in the future.

Here we will look at why the Buffalo Bills are the perfect trade fit for Panthers' WR Terrace Marshall Jr in 2023.

Slot Boost

The Bills are in need of a boost in their slot receiver position. That's an area where Marshall Jr gained experience during his time at LSU. Furthermore, he has a history with the former Panthers' offensive coordinator, who is now the Bills' quarterbacks coach, Joe Brady. Brady was calling the plays for Marshall Jr. in Baton Rouge during the 2019 season. If a deal pushes through, Marshall should give the Bills a slot boost and have a nice reunion with Brady.

#Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources. Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found. Former second-round pick has 104 catches,… pic.twitter.com/EngqMMQG8C — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2023

Safety Net

Injuries are an inherent part of football, and this season has already seen some key Bills players sidelined. Acquiring Terrace Marshall Jr through a trade would provide them with insurance in case any of their wide receivers suffer injuries.

Great Overall Fit

The Bills employ a high-octane offensive strategy that relies on their quarterback making significant plays down the field. Terrace Marshall Jr has demonstrated his ability to make contested catches and excel in downfield situations. This makes him a seamless fit for the Bills' offensive scheme.

Looking Ahead

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but they are not content with their current roster. By trading for Terrace Marshall Jr, they would be adding a talented wide receiver who could help them make a deep playoff run. He has a lot of potential and could be a valuable addition to any team. However, he would be a perfect fit for the Bills. With the trade deadline approaching, the Bills must act fast if they want to acquire Marshall Jr. and strengthen their roster for the rest of the season.