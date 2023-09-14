Josh Allen hasn't been playing well since… well, last season, if we're being honest. Towards the end of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills QB was starting to shows of bad play. In particular, his decision-making seemed to get worse and worse. In Week 1 against the New York Jets, the worst aspects of Allen's play came to light. The star QB had four turnovers, three of which came from interceptions and another on a forced fumble.

Allen's awful game has caused the Bills QB to be heavily criticized. Some have gone so far as to question if the QB has what it takes to be a star. A few days after the game, OC Ken Dorsey staunchly defended Josh Allen, noting that other star QBs have had multi-INT games of their own, per Andrew Siciliano.

“Bills OC Ken Dorsey: “I don't think you get to this point in [Josh Allen's] career if this happened every single game. Some of the best quarterbacks of all time have had multiple-interception games.””

Indeed, Allen wouldn't be this criticized if he wasn't an elite player. That's what makes the turnover-laden game so frustrating for Bills fans, though. They've seen Allen make better decisions with the ball in his hands. However, it seemed like the Bills star reverted back to pre-2021 form, when he was slinging the ball all around the field haphazardly.

The reality is that Josh Allen is likely this generation's Brett Favre: a true gunslinger that will always take risks no matter what. Favre was an elite quarterback, but he was also one of the most turnover-prone star quarterbacks in history. Brian Daboll managed to mitigate some of Allen's gunslinging when he was the Bills OC. Can Allen find that form once again under Dorsey's tutelage? Buffalo fans have to hope that that's the case.