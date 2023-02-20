After rumors throughout the past seasons, it seems Russell Westbrook has found a new home for the remainder of the season. The guard is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Clippers once he officially finalizes a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

He joined the Salt Lake City franchise via a trade that involved D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt going to the Los Angeles Lakers and Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick going to the Jazz.

Westbrook was in the final year of his deal worth about $47 million. He was reportedly also in talks with the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and Washington Wizards about a potential signing.

“Those discussions centered on Westbrook’s willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding, and toughness, sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said.

In 52 games with the Lakers this season, the point guard averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. Most notably, he played as a sixth man, coming off the bench in all but three opportunities.

Because of his role this season, there is some uncertainty surrounding his role with the Clippers. With that being said, here are three reasons why the Los Angeles Clippers must start Russell Westbrook after he signs with them.

3. He is familiar with Paul George

In his last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook notably shared the court with Paul George. Although the guard was the Most Valuable Player in 2017 and averaged triple-doubles in back-to-back years, PG13 gained the most attention.

In 2018-19, George was a finalist for both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Fresno State product put up 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals a night. In that season, he averaged more points, minutes, and shots than Westbrook.

This means that he is familiar with not being the first offensive option when playing with George. Additionally, Westbrook already has some connections on the roster other than PG13. He also played with Eric Gordon during their time with the Houston Rockets.

Because of his success when playing with George in OKC, it might be a good idea to keep them on the floor together for more time. If Westbrook comes off the bench, they will likely not share as many minutes.

2. Westbrook is not having an efficient season

Despite the recent trade, Westbrook is still one of the main contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. According to FanDuel, his odds of winning the award are currently +1400. He only trails Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon, and future teammate Norman Powell.

The problem with making him come off the bench again is that he would be one of the main scoring options once George and Kawhi Leonard are resting.

This season with the Lakers, Westbrook made 41.7% of his field goals, 29.6% of his 3-pointers, and 65.5% of his free throws. All of these numbers were below his career averages.

By keeping him as a reserve, the point guard would need to take more shots than he would as a starter. This might result in less effective attempts, which might hurt the Clippers down the line. If he joins George and Leonard in the starting five, he will likely be a third option.

1. Playing him as a starter can be a win-win situation

Perhaps one of the main reasons why Westbrook should be a starter is his confidence. After being traded four times since signing a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the Thunder, it is unclear how it has affected him. Also, the Lakers moved him to the bench this season, a role he never encountered in the NBA before.

By returning to the starting lineup, Westbrook could regain his confidence. It would show that the Clippers truly believe in him and that they signed him as a key player rather than a rotational one.

Also, with the departure of Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles does not have a clear starting point guard. As of now, it has newly-acquired Bones Hyland as its only non-rookie point guard. Hyland might have the potential but only has 113 NBA games under his belt.

That makes Westbrook the more experienced for the position on the Clippers. By adding him to the starting lineup, he can serve as a facilitator for George and Leonard. This would allow Hyland to have more shots if he comes off the bench, which could help in his development.

At the end of the day, starting Westbrook could be a win-win situation. It can boost his confidence, address the team’s needs, and help the development of a younger player.