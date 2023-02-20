Russell Westbrook is headed back to Hollywood, this time to be with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Utah Jazz are buying out Westbrook and once that transaction is over, he is reportedly going to join Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to form the newest Big Three in the league while also reclaiming a familiar role.

Sources of The Athletic’s Law Murray have said that Russell Westbrook will be given the keys to a starting role for the Clippers, something he had to surrender to the Lakers.

“League source confirms to @TheAthletic that Russell Westbrook is headed to LA today to take a physical. Expectation is that he will start with Clippers, but it may not be right away. Official signing likely won’t happen until 48 hours after Utah Jazz waive Westbrook.”

Before he was traded by the Lakers to the Jazz, Russell Westbrook was forced to accept a bench role. In 52 games this season for the Lakers, Westbrook started in only three games. He was able to provide significant numbers for Los Angeles still despite a limited role, scoring 15.9 points, grabbing 6.2 rebounds, and dishing out 7.5 assists per outing.

Russell Westbrook will find the dynamics with the Clippers much different than the one he used to experience with the Lakers. For one, George and Leonard aren’t quite the superstar duo that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are. And if Westbrook is to assume the starting point guard duties for the Clippers, that would likely mean a significant reduction in the minutes of Terrance Mann and further limited potential to shine for the newly-acquired Bones Hyland.