Russell Westbrook is the newest Los Angeles Clipper — but that didn’t do much for the team’s NBA Championship odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Westbrook is reportedly planning to sign with the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but the team’s odds to win a title remain at +1200.

The Former NBA MVP finalized his buyout with the Utah Jazz after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.

The trade saw D’Angelo Russell join LeBron James with the Lakers, and although Westbrook is no longer with the franchise, he will continue to play home games at Crypto.com Arena.

A Sixth Man of the Year candidate prior to the trade, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Russ joins a talented squad led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and should make an immediate impact for the Clippers, although as of the publication of this article, he has not altered the team’s championship odds.

The Clippers needed depth at the guard position after moving on from both Reggie Jackson and John Wall at the deadline. They did bring in Bones Hyland from Denver; Terance Mann had been starting at the position beside George and Leonard prior to the All-Star break.

“The Clippers, unlike the Lakers, can surround Westbrook with a lot more shooting, which may give him the space to attack the basket and avoid settling for jumpers. Still, this is a short number to bet with a Clippers team that isn’t guaranteed to finish in the top half of the West,” wrote Peter Dewey of Fansided.

Westbrook is familiar with George, and helped him have one of the best seasons of his career when the two played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder, which should help the chemistry right away.

Russell Westbrook is likely to be a good addition to the guard core in LA, and it’ll be intriguing to see how the organization’s championship odds change once the 34-year-old gets acclimated with his new team.