Florida A&M Law Alumna Zsa'queria Martin scored so high on her Uniform Bar Exam that she can practice law in 41 states. Here's how.

Florida A&M Law Alumna, Zsa'queria Martin, has accomplished a ground-breaking feat by being granted the license to practice law in 41 states. This milestone highlights Martin’s exceptional legal expertise and underscores the importance of diversifying the legal profession.

Zsa'queria's Foundation

Martin’s outstanding academic record at Florida A&M Law laid the foundation for her career as a multistate attorney. The university, renowned for its dedication to producing elite legal professionals, gave Martin the information and abilities she needed to navigate the challenging and ever-evolving legal profession successfully.

While at the university, not only did Ms. Zsa’queria Martin serve as Miss Florida A&M Law, but she was also a part of many organizations such as the Black Law Students Association, Women’s Law Caucus, Stonewall LGBQ Law Association, Marshall Bell Law Society, Moot Court, and the Advocacy Mock Trial Team.

Upon graduation, Martin’s ambition and dedication propelled her to pursue admission to multiple state bar associations. Typically, lawyers must pass the bar exam and gain access in each state where they wish to practice. However, Martin’s achievements set her apart from this conventional process.

The UBE Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) was pivotal in Martin’s success. The Uniform Bar Exam tests individuals pursuing law on the fundamental knowledge and legal analysis needed to begin law practice.

Administered nationwide, test scores can be transferred to any 41 states under UBE jurisdiction if a candidate scores at least 270 or higher out of 400. Martin was given the exceptional chance to expedite the licensing procedure and practice law in any state that accepts the UBE because of her outstanding performance on the exam.

This achievement is especially noteworthy since it encourages diversity and inclusivity in the legal industry. Historically, minority attorneys have been disproportionately impacted by obstacles such as differing entrance criteria and state-specific tests. Martin is an example for future attorneys from underrepresented groups by showing what is possible.

In a Zoom interview with Madame Noire, Martin expressed her excitement for accomplishing such a big goal.

“I’m so happy and so blessed,” said Martin. “So many Black women and girls have been telling me,’ Hey, I want to go to law school. And I tell them, ‘Yes! That’s amazing. You got this. You can do this.’ I’m just so blessed and fortunate.”

One of Martin’s goals in school was to bring more public interest opportunities to the College of Law and continue serving the community. With her success story going viral today, it is safe to say her goals were surpassed.