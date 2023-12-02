Florida A&M University played host to the SWAC Championship this year and is expected to bring home a big payday.

Florida A&M is hosting the SWAC Championship this year after a stellar season and they are expected to bring in a huge payday per a report by WCTV.

Florida Vice President of Advancement Shawnta Friday-Stroud spoke about the big gains of having the game in Bragg, saying, “We’re going to be bringing people here from Texas and every place in between, so bringing everybody to Florida is going to be an awesome benefit for the university but also for the state of Florida.”

According to Friday-Stroud, Florida A&M athletic officials expect 20,000+ people to be in attendance at Bragg Memorial Stadium for the game, netting $2.5 million in ticket sales. Even more interesting, the estimated total does not include earnings from parking or vendors. $400,000 of the expected $2.5 million in ticket sales will go towards the athletics department.

Florida A&M has a huge and engaged fan base, boasting the second-highest attendance number amongst HBCUs per game this year with 17,616. Flordia A&M is ranked 6th overall in FCS attendance with Jackson State at the top of the list with 30,060 average attendance.

The attendance number for the SWAC Championship in Bragg Memorial Stadium is consistent with the homecoming attendance number vs. Prairie View A&M on October 28th. The university reported that 22,338 fans attended the game that saw the Rattlers beat the Panthers decisively 45-7.

The game is significant for the university as it's the first SWAC Championship for the team after joining the conference officially in the 2021 season. Also, if the Rattlers win the game, they will punch their ticket to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against Howard University ni Atlanta, Georgia on December 16th at 12 PM EST.