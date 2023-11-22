The Florida Board of Governors approved Florida A&M University’s proposal to build an on-campus residence holding 700 beds.

Florida A&M University has received the green light for its ambitious 700-bed housing project, per a report by local Florida affiliate WCTV. The news marks a significant development in the university's commitment to providing state-of-the-art accommodations for its growing student population.

During a recent meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the housing project, recognizing the urgent need to address the ever-increasing demand for on-campus living spaces. The new construction promises to improve students’ living and learning environment by providing contemporary facilities and encouraging a lively community.

According to the university, the new on-campus accommodation will include 350 double occupancy bedrooms for first- and second-year students who either have to or wish to live on campus. The new student dorms will also include communal spaces for study, recreation, and socializing, fostering community among residents. The university administration emphasized the importance of the housing project and attracting and retaining students. With enrollment on the rise, having adequate and modern housing options has become a critical factor in students’ decision-making when choosing a university.

The additional housing will be built just north of the FAMU Towers, and the project was authorized unanimously for FAMU to apply for $102.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Capital Financing Program.

According to the university, the initiative will also increase FAMU’s on-campus bed count, now 2,679, by 26%. Dr. Larry Robinson commented on the new campus advancement by thanking the Board of Governors for supporting the new campus housing initiative, saying, “This residential hall will help meet student demand and contribute greatly to student success,” said Robinson.

According to the university, this new residence hall is the first of many more that are part of the master plan, which calls for up to 4,000 on-campus beds in the upcoming years.