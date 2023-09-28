Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, dropped a surprising revelation during the Season 4 premiere of “The Kardashians,” People reports. While dining with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in Cabo San Lucas, she disclosed that she once prevented Gamble from accepting a role in the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone.”

Jenner, 67, shared that she encouraged Gamble, 42, to decline the opportunity when she discovered the role might entail romantic scenes. The conversation unfolded as the family dined together.

Expressing her excitement for the next episode of “Yellowstone,” Jenner's revelation sparked curiosity among her daughters. Kim Kardashian, 42, inquired why Gamble turned down a significant role on the show, unable to comprehend why someone would decline such an opportunity.

Kris Jenner then clarified her stance, stating, “Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.” Her concern for romantic scenes in the series led her to advise Gamble against taking the role.

Khloé Kardashian, 39, humorously joined the conversation, suggesting that if Kris were offered a role on “Yellowstone” involving a romantic storyline with the show's star, Kevin Costner, she would undoubtedly accept. Kris concurred, exclaiming, “Oh, that's a hard yes!”

“Yellowstone,” led by Kevin Costner, has been a major success for Paramount, even spawning spinoffs and controversies. However, the series faced production delays due to Costner's unexpected departure and industry-wide strikes. Despite the hurdles, “Yellowstone” continues to be a prominent fixture in the world of television.

Kris Jenner's revelation sheds light on her protective instincts and highlights the amusing dynamics within the Kardashian-Jenner family, offering fans yet another glimpse into their glamorous and eventful lives.