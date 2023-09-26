Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023 is $170 million. Kris Jenner has transformed from a stay-at-home mother to one of the world's most famous matriarchs. Let's look at Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023.

Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $170 million

Kris Jenner is an American reality television star, producer, media personality, and author. Jenner is one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023 is approximately $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While she has excelled in many areas during her life, Kris Jenner is most well known for being the mother of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

She was born on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California. Kris Jenner had a seemingly normal childhood, graduating from Clairemont High School and going to work as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Kris Jenner's personal life

Her life changed in 1978 when she married Robert Kardashian at 17 years old. The couple had three daughters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, and a son named Rob. Robert Kardashian is most well known for being the defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson in the 1990s. Jenner's involvement in the case was amplified as she was also a friend of Nicole. Amid the trial, Kris and Robert's marriage had some issues, and the couple divorced in 1991. In 1991, Jenner got engaged to Olympian Bruce Jenner, five months after they met. The couple would go on to have two kids, Kendall and Kylie. The couple separated in 2013, and Bruce announced he was transgender in 2015, officially changing his name to Caitlyn.

In Kris' memoir, which she would title “Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian”, Kris says that she was involved in infidelity while married to Robert, which led to their divorce.

Kris Jenner's reality career

Jenner had the best idea of her life in 2007, meeting with producers to pitch the idea of a reality show that followed her family's everyday life. The E! network would pick up her idea and name it “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The idea, meant to highlight the drama of having a celebrity family and the trials and tribulations that come with it, ironically turned her family into bigger celebrities than they could have ever dreamed. The Kardashian reality show, in its many forms, ranks as one of the longest-running and most successful reality television shows in American history.

Jenner has built her wealth by assisting her family in various ventures into clothing, skincare, and fragrance lines. She has also appeared on “The Talk”, “Good Morning America”, and “America's Next Top Model”. Jenner would debut a talk show in 2013, but unfortunately, the network would not renew.

Jenner's first foray into business with her family was on the KKW Beauty line, a cosmetics company with her daughter Kim. In 2020, the company garnered a valuation of $1 billion, and Kris owns 8% of the company.

Kris is also a silent partner in her daughter Kylie's cosmetic company, which received a valuation of $1.2 billion in 2019.

Kris Jenner's real estate

Jenner has developed quite a real estate portfolio over the years.

From 2017 to 2020, Jenner would live in a six-bedroom mansion in Calabasas, California, that had a valuation of $9.9 million. Then, later sold this house to the same family that bought parts of Kim and Kylie's beauty businesses.

In La Quinta, California, Jenner can be found in a mansion valued at $12 million. Jenner also owns the $4 million mansion in Hidden Hills, which is currently occupied by Rob Kardashian.

Finally, Jenner also owns another $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

From airline attendant and stay-at-home mom to reality star, business mogul, and owner of an extravagant amount of real estate. Were you surprised by Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023?