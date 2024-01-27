Another example of the NFL standing for "No Fun League"

The 2023 NFL season has certainly been plenty fun, but every once in a while, we're reminded that in addition to standing for the National Football League, sometimes NFL stands for No Fun League. This is one of those instances.

During the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens took a commanding 31-10 lead over the Houston Texans, thanks to an eight-yard touchdown run from quarterback Lamar Jackson, his second of the game. After the run, Jackson pulled a Forrest Gump and continued running right into the tunnel. As Jackson made his way back to the field, his teammates greeted him to celebrate, including starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who brought a camera with him to make sure the post-play celebration was properly documented.

Here’s why Morgan Moses got fined: He somehow ended up with a photographer’s camera after the TD. (Props are banned.) pic.twitter.com/K4bxNBxbkB https://t.co/EhsMgcTA2b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

Fortunately for Morgan Moses, he's made over $40 million in his 10-year career according to Spotrac, so the $13,659 fine he was hit with today won't necessarily break his bank. But what I do have a problem with here is the fact that sometimes it seems like the NFL does everything it can to dissuade players from having fun, which, you know, maybe shouldn't be considered a big deal since we're talking about grown men playing a game. Was anyone hurt by Morgan Moses' celebration? Did his celebration delay the game in a significant manner? Did he do something that either hurts the credibility of the game or could be deemed a disrespectful or hateful action?

The answer to all of those questions is a resounding “no.”

I hope the next time Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown, perhaps tomorrow in the AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Moses grabs two different cameras and brings them to celebrate with Lamar. Eat the fine, and continue to show the NFL that the “L” in NFL can stand for both “League” and “Lighten the hell up.”