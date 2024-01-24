Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are hyped for the AFC Championship

The upcoming AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens features a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in football in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. The two quarterbacks spoke about what it is like to go up against the other in a high-stakes type of game like this one. Jackson specifically had high praise for Mahomes.

“I don't like competing against him at all,” Lamar Jackson said with a laugh, vis NFL on X. “But yeah I mean he's a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall of Famer. It's a no-brainer, he's definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe it's just two greats, two up-and-coming greats going toe to toe like a heavyweight fight. Heavyweight matchup. That's what I see.”

Jackson is trying to win his first Super Bowl with the Ravens this season, and being the No. 1 seed, many believe this is the year he could get it done. He will have to go against a two-time champion in Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs team that has a ton of experience playing in these types of games.

Mahomes had great words for Jackson as well, speaking on the task it will be to beat the Ravens.

“It's challenging, the way he's able to just be a competitor and score the football obviously and their entire team,” Mahomes said, via NFL on X. “I mean it's a tall task, you gotta go out there and play your best football. And if you make any mistakes it seems like the game's gonna go the other way. We've been able to play in a couple of games, not in a few years now, but I've admired watching him from afar and I know that it's going to be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him.”

It will be an intriguing matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the game right now.