John Harbaugh praises Lamar Jackson for his second half performance to push the Ravens over the Texans.

The Baltimore Ravens ended up running away with it in the second half to take down the Houston Texans in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson looked like a true MVP and the defense came to play, shutting down CJ Stroud throughout most of the contest. During the postgame press conference, John Harbaugh revealed exactly how Jackson took over the game.

Harbaugh pointed out how Lamar Jackson offered his input on how the Ravens offense can be more efficient in the second half, according to team reporter, Jonas Shaffer. Jackson wanted the passing game to focus on getting the ball out quicker and stop looking for the deep ball as often.

“John Harbaugh gave Lamar Jackson credit for his input on how the Ravens' second-half offense should evolve. They wanted to get the ball out quicker and not worry as much about deep shots.”

The Texans' defense seemed to have a handle on the Ravens throughout the first half. But those subtle changes may have been the difference-maker. Lamar Jackson was able to find the open man often and he allowed his teammates to make a play. It also helped that Jackson finished with 100 rushing yards himself. But Baltimore essentially slowed down their offense and focused on driving the field.

If the Ravens continue playing at this level the chances of them winning the Super Bowl looks great. They truly look like the best team in football right now and it showed on Saturday night. It'll be interesting to see which team Baltimore plays next, but we should expect to see another big game from Lamar Jackson.