Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier takes a break from the 2024 season to focus on rest and recovery.

In a recent development for the Dallas Wings, forward Awak Kuier announced on Monday that she will not participate in the 2024 WNBA season. The decision, as stated by Kuier, is rooted in the need for a break after seven continuous years of professional basketball.

Kuier, hailing from Finland, has been a vital part of the Wings since being selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“After a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to sit out the upcoming 2024 WNBA season,” Kuier said in a statement from the Wings. “I have been playing professional basketball continually for seven years and believe it is in my best interest to take some time off to rest and give my body a break from year-round play. I’m going to miss my teammates, the staff and the Wings fans greatly.”

Awak Kuier will forgo the 2024 WNBA season and will return to the Wings in 2025. 🔗 https://t.co/PW4VyKGmCK pic.twitter.com/bc8mn7v90v — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 22, 2024

Despite her absence in the coming season, she plans to rejoin the team in the summer of 2025, and help “the Wings compete for a WNBA Championship.”

During the 2023 season, Kuier was a notable presence on the court, appearing in 37 games for the Wings. At 6 foot, 6 inches, her stature and skill have made her a standout player since her early days with the team.

The Wings' management, represented by President and CEO Greg Bibb, expressed support for Kuier's decision.

“While we will miss Awak this season, we understand and are supportive of her decision to take the summer off,” Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb stated. “We look forward to rooting for her as she completes her overseas season and welcoming her back to North Texas in 2025.”