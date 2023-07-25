On Monday, Wiz Khalifa, the renowned rapper, reported an alarming incident of attempted burglary at his Los Angeles-area residence. Coincidentally or not, the attempted break-in occurred while the artist was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, as part of the High School Reunion Tour alongside Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Too $hort, and Berner on Sunday night, XXLMag reports.

According to Wiz Khalifa's Twitter post, three individuals wearing masks resembling Pooh Shiesty attempted to enter his home while he was onstage. However, the swift action of his security team thwarted the intruders' plans. As the security personnel rushed to the gate, the would-be robbers noticed them and immediately fled the scene.

Upon receiving the alarm, the LAPD promptly responded to the incident. Unfortunately, by the time the officers arrived, the suspects had already escaped. Nevertheless, the police filed an attempted burglary report and initiated an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time that thieves have targeted Wiz Khalifa's home. In 2018, two individuals broke into his San Fernando Valley, California, residence while he was away by breaking a window. On another occasion, individuals who were house-sitting for the rapper frightened off potential robbers before the police could arrive.

Given the recurrence of such incidents, it may be time for Wiz Khalifa to reassess the company he keeps and take additional security measures. Thankfully, his security team acted swiftly, preventing any harm or damage to his property.

As the investigation into this latest attempted robbery continues, fans and well-wishers hope that Wiz Khalifa remains safe and takes necessary precautions to protect his home and belongings.