The internet was set ablaze recently when Wiz Khalifa announced an upcoming collaboration with none other than Mia Khalifa. Fans of the rapper and former adult film star were sent into a frenzy over the exciting news, with many taking to social media to express their thoughts on the unexpected partnership.

The collaboration is set to involve Khalifa Kush, Wiz Khalifa’s strain of cannabis that he frequently raps about, Yahoo reports. While the details of the collaboration have yet to be revealed, fans are already speculating about what the two Khalifas have in store for their upcoming project.

While some were ecstatic about the collaboration, others had some hilarious responses to the news. Twitter was flooded with jokes and memes about the meeting of the two Khalifas, with many poking fun at the potential name for the collab.

Please Whatever you do , make it in HD or 4k quality please. I need to see the splash .😁A win for one brother is a win for all of us . I salute you 🫡 — Sunshi9 (@Sunshi9_Music) April 12, 2023

I always knew y'all were related pic.twitter.com/O7H2RrICjk — Ridge Forrester (@Ka_Forrester) April 12, 2023

It's not the colab we wanted….it's the colab we needed pic.twitter.com/oEr4RFayqg — sijuade..✴️🔫 (@sijuade999) April 12, 2023

Despite the jokes and memes, many were genuinely excited about the collaboration, with some calling it a dream come true. The two Khalifas have been on fans’ radar for years, with many speculating about a potential partnership between the two.

Wiz Khalifa is known for his business savvy and has expanded his brand well beyond the music industry, with investments in the world of MMA and other ventures. Mia Khalifa, on the other hand, has rebranded herself as a social media personality, streaming herself playing video games on Twitch and providing content via outlets like Patreon.

While the details of the collaboration remain a mystery, one thing is for sure – fans are eagerly anticipating what the two Khalifas have in store. The wild collaboration has certainly caught the attention of the internet, and only time will tell what kind of magic these two will create together.