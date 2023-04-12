When a franchise stays stagnant over multiple years, it is hard to deny that there may be a culture problem deeply embedded in the organization from top to bottom. After a fifth-straight losing season, fans have to accept that the Washington Wizards might fit this mold. However, they probably weren’t expecting to get validation from a player himself.

Forward Corey Kispert was brutally honest when reflecting on the struggles the team faced en route to a 35-47 season that was well-clear of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

“I think it started early on. The reason we why we couldn’t fix these problems was because they’re deep rooted in what we’ve been doing for the year,” Kispert said, via Hoop District. “It’s not just a quick and easy fix, it’s hard to change these things sometimes.”

Corey Kispert poignant on the Wizards lack of accountability and identity 💯 "Tough conversations and accountability and being uncomfortable in conversations is a hard thing to do over and over and over again. It’s a much easier thing to just let things slide." pic.twitter.com/xbk5A3AeUq — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) April 11, 2023

Kispert believes those problems will not change until Washington fully learns how to be more accountable from all levels in the organization. Though, that is a work-in-progress that will require players and coaches to firmly tackle these issues head on.

“Tough conversations and accountability and being uncomfortable in conversations is a hard thing to do over and over and over again,” Kispert said. “It’s a much easier thing to just let things slide.”

The former Gonzaga great may catch some people off guard with his rather straightforward analysis given that he just finished only his second season in the NBA. But his point is a powerful one. For teams who constantly battle injuries to their star players like Bradley Beal, the right mentality is essential to finding ways to overcome adversity.

Grit and other intangibles are needed to compensate for talent deficiencies or poor shooting nights. Those traits should be seeped into the fabric of a franchise. Kispert did say that the Wizards are taking the right steps to fixing their “accountability” problem, but fans will want them to do so quickly.

The last three seasons have produced win totals of 34, 35 and 35. Everyone knows the expression about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Kispert recognizes that this is a pivotal time for the team to break away from bad habits.

Hopefully, everyone else in Capital One Arena does as well.