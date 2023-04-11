A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got himself in some trouble after reportedly getting himself involved in a physical altercation with a fan earlier this season. The incident occurred after Beal supposedly hit a fan on the head after hearing an untoward comment from the aforementioned supporter.

Beal has now spoken out about the incident as he shed light on his decision to swat the fan after hearing the supporter scream at him, “You made me lose $1,300, you f**k.” According to the Wizards star, the fan crossed a line:

“Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I’m all for it,” Beal said Monday, via ESPN. “But I think it’s when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves.”

Beal was clearly incensed by the incident and it doesn’t sound like he regrets hitting the man. As a matter of fact, it appears that he’s also sending a warning to anyone and everyone who ever thinks about crossing him in the future.

Bradley Beal admitted that he too has gambled on occasion and that he understands how the game works:

“I understand. I go to casinos, I gamble, I understand that. But I also understand it’s probably a 99% chance I’m going to lose,” he said. “I’m not sitting here about to get angry at the dealer or angry at everybody else.”

Honestly, though, that’s easy for him to say considering how he’s in line to pocket more than $200 million over the next four years.