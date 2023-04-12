Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took Jimmy Butler’s Play-In declaration personally.

For those not in the know, before the Hawks played the Miami Heat on Tuesday in the Play-In battle for the no. 7 seed, Butler basically declared that he’s going to lead the Vice City franchise to victory.

As he talked about his consistency and dominance for the Heat, Butler declared (Via The Athletic): “I’m gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win — night in and night out, and honestly, I couldn’t care less what anybody writes, if I’m a good basketball player or a bad basketball player. So as I take on tomorrow’s matchup, and we get that dub, we’ll worry about what goes on down the line.”

Sure enough, Young saw that statement from Butler. And after the sharpshooter powered the Hawks to a one-sided 116-105 drubbing of the Heat on Tuesday, Ice Trae mentioned that Butler’s guarantee definitely fueled him in the match-up.

“I know Jimmy guaranteed a dub so I was really focused on making sure that didn’t happen,” Young shared, via NBA TV.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It sure seems Jimmy Butler and the Heat poked the bear (in this instance, the Hawk) too much.

Trae Young deserves a lot of credit for the Hawks’ win though. He definitely played with plenty of motivation, finishing the contest with a team-high 25 points on top of seven rebounds and eight assists.

Clint Capela was as inspired as Young, too, as he dominated the board en route to his 21 rebounds on top of two blocks.

Hopefully this serves as a warning for the Boston Celtics, who are going to face the Hawks in the first round of the payoffs. They better not make a proclamation of a win before they even play because they know what kind of Trae they’ll be getting