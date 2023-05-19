A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Washington Wizards walked into the 2023 NBA Draft lottery with just 6.7 percent odds to score the right to the No. 1 overall pick AKA Victor Wembanyama. At one point in the lottery, the Wizards had a 55 percent of landing the dream pick.

When it started to dawn on the Wizards that they really had a shot at winning the No. 1 pick, the atmosphere within the team became “frantic,” per Zach Lowe, of ESPN.

“Ten seconds later, the third ball: No. 8. Several teams were still alive. Brett Greenberg, the Washington Wizards assistant general manager, knew instantly the Wizards had a chance. All 67 of their combinations had the No. 5 as the lowest digit. There were 11 balls left in the hopper. If the last ball drawn was No. 7, No. 9, No. 10, No. 11, No. 12 or No. 13, the Wizards would get Wembanyama. Eleven balls left; six were winners for Washington.”

For every team in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, Victor Wembanyama was the main goal. He could very well be the ONLY goal of each of them, as he’s regarded as the greatest draft prospect in the history of the NBA, and that’s saying a lot considering the existence of the likes of LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Eventually, Victor Wembanyama remains to be just a dream for the Wizards, who ended up settling for the No. 8 spot. Not a bad position in the draft but it’s still not going to translate to Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama will be going to the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets will pick second overall followed by the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Washington.