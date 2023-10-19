Wednesday's preseason clash between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards was an eventful one as the play of stars Jordan Poole and Julius Randle for the Wizards and Knicks, respectively, made things interesting.

Knicks forward Julius Randle brought the house down with a thunder dunk over Mike Muscala that had the Madison Square Garden crowd going bonkers. Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma got 100% honest on the team's uniforms prior to the game.

The Wizards got 34 points from former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole as the third quarter began to unfold in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, the always mysterious and enigmatic Kuzma debuted a hairstyle that caused longtime NBA on TNT announcer Mike Breen to react in startled fashion.

"Did he lose a bet?" Mike Breen was perplexed by Kyle Kuzma's new hairstyle 😅pic.twitter.com/54g31m8oRi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

“Man Kuz be wildin',” one fan said in response to the unique hairstyle.

“Mike obviously not familiar with Kuzma's game,” another fan said.

Another fan posted a famous meme of Michael Jordan imploring Kuzma to “get some help.”

The Wizards led Wednesday night's preseason game by a score of 97 to 85 as the fourth quarter began between the two Eastern Conference teams.

Kuzma had not played as of the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter, by which Poole had increased his point total to 41 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the visiting Wizards.

Only one other Wizards player had scored in double digits by the time the fourth quarter began. Mike Muscala, who was the victim of the Randle poster dunk, had 19 points for Wes Unseld Jr.'s team.