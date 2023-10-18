Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma isn't a fan of the NBA's City Edition jerseys.

Kyle Kuzma re-tweeted a post from Legion Hoops leaking the Los Angeles Clippers' new City Edition jerseys for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. He chimed in on how the look acts as a detriment to nostalgia and brand identity.

Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity. https://t.co/oVq40s3a5t — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2023

“NBA is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it's a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity,” Kyle Kuzma wrote.

Kuzma makes a valid point. The Clippers' new City Edition threads don't come close to their traditional red, blue, and white colors. Whenever you think of that specific colorway, names like Danny Manning, Corey Maggette, and Chris Kaman come to mind. The Clippers have gone with a black colorway in recent years. Unfortunately, their most recent City Edition jerseys' have some similarities to the Wizards' look of the early 2000s. The nostalgia element is sorely missing, just like what Kyle Kuzma pointed out.

As for the Wizards, last year's slick City Edition look paid homage to the DC's cherry blossoms. SI ranked the look fourth in the NBA last season.

Unfortunately, other NBA City Edition threads didn't look so appealing. Boston Celtics fans didn't like the resemblance of last year's City Edition threads to those of the Milwaukee Bucks. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers' City Edition jerseys received mixed reviews from their fan base.

Although the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma isn't a fan of the NBA's alternate jerseys, they're still a huge factor in Nike's sales and marketing campaigns every year. Since Nike is dominating the NBA apparel landscape, that trend will not go away any time soon.