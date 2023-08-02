The Washington Wizards made an intriguing move by signing former Sydney Kings star guard DJ Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 deal, giving him an opportunity to prove that his shooting and defense can translate to the NBA as much as his infamous work ethic.

Speaking on the potential of making the Wizards roster, the 26-year-old tells ESPN's Phil Muphy “I've just got to keep preparing myself like the last four months and staying patient.”

“Obviously, now that I've got the Exhibit 10, I've been invited to training camp. I've got to go in there and compete my butt off, try to get that Two-Way spot, or even if they've got a roster spot try to compete for that.”

🗣️ "I've got to go there and work my butt off." DJ Vasiljevic has been given a shot with the Washington Wizards and he doesn't intend to waste it. Hear from the former Sydney Kings star as he joins @Phil_Sports on SC Australia. pic.twitter.com/Bd0oY4GwCr — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 2, 2023

“I'm very fortunate to join a great organization and go out there and compete and try to earn what I think I should deserve,” Vasiljevic says. “It all comes down to… it's up to me, really, so we'll see what happens.”

Noting that the Wizards signed his former Kings teammate Xavier Cooks, Vasiljevic notes that he went to high school with the Wollongong native at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

“I think it would be pretty special,” DJ says of teaming up with “X.”

“Not only for us but for Australian basketball and the Sydney Kings because we both won two championships there together.”

Vasiljevic played collegiately at the University of Miami (FL) for four seasons, averaging 9.9 points per game and shooting 36.7 percent from 3 while starting in 75 of 95 possible games over his last three seasons. After going undrafted in 2020, he headed straight to the NBL, where he earned national acclaim and landed a spot on the Australian national team for the 2021 Asian World Cup Qualifier Tournament.

Joined by former NBA point guard Matthew Dellavedova, 2016 NBL Rookie of the Year Nick Kay, and Cleveland Cavaliers 2022 draft pick Luke Travers, Vasiljevic would average a team-high 19.3 points per game in the tournament, shooting 50.0 percent from 3 and leading his team to gold.