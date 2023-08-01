The Washington Wizards have somewhat entered the first phase of the rebuilding mode with their decisions to trade Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. They have a much younger roster now and a roster that is closer to finishing in the lottery than competing for either a playoff spot or a play-in spot. As it stands, about two months before the start of training camp, the Wizards regular season roster is full with 15 players on standard contracts. The Wizards did make a late offseason NBA Free Agency move though with the signing of Australian standout Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract this week as per Olgun Uluc of ESPN.

Dejan Vasiljevic has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, sources told ESPN. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) July 31, 2023

The Wizards signing Dejan Vasiljevic to an Exhibit 10 contract means that he will come to training camp and have a shot to make the team, but most likely he will be cut and his rights then transferred to their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards do have one open two-way contract spot available so it's conceivable that Vasiljevic earns that final two-way spot with his play during camp.

Although Vasiljevic is of Australian descent, he played college basketball in the United State for the University of Miami. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Vasiljevic ended up playing professional basketball back in Australia. He's been playing there ever since with a Summer League stint with the Phoenix Suns in 2022. Vasiljevic played with the Wizards this past Summer League. He has also played for the Australian national team at the U19, U17 and U16 levels.