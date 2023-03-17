After leading the Sydney Kings to the NBL championship, 6-foot-8 guard Xavier Cooks has signed a four-year, $6.1 million contract with the Washington Wizards, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

The first two seasons of the contract are guaranteed, while the third season of the contract is non-guaranteed, and the final season of the contract has a team option.

Cooks averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Kings this season while shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. The 27-year-old has steadily improved since joining the Kings in the 2020-21 season, and will join the Wizards at a time when they need plenty of help on the wings.

Though Bradley Beal has had another strong season for Washington, averaging a team-high 23.4 points and 5.5 assists per game, the depth behind him has been underwhelming with rookie Johnny Davis not yet ready for a rotation spot and Will Barton being bought out of his contract following the trade deadline.

Cooks not only possesses length that neither Beal, Davis, nor Barton provide but fresh off of a championship, will be in midseason form when he gets up to speed in Washington.

A smooth, skilled scorer with positional versatility on defense, the Wizards made a shrewd move to add a player of Cooks caliber on such an affordable contract. It’s the type of minor move that could make a major difference for club that’s 32-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference and still in the playoff hunt.

Cooks was originally thought to be signing a contract with the Wizards through the 2023-24 season.