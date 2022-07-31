Wizards’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason

Every NBA team, no matter the expectations coming into the new season, makes a handful of roster moves, coaching staff adjustments, and personnel changes here and there. In all fairness to the Washington Wizards front office, they did manage to pull off a handful of small, savvy moves this offseason. But that doesn’t save them from the fact that they committed one huge mistake.

You can’t fault them for their early offseason trade with the Denver Nuggets. They shipped away the rock solid Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for two players in Will Barton and Monte Morris who could potentially be just as productive. Given the hole at point guard, Morris could bring steady production to the one spot that’s been in flux. And while KCP was huge for Washington’s floor spacing, Barton provides more shot-creation on a team without too many creators.

Their two other signings in Delon Wright and Taj Gibson add veteran presence to a roster that’s looking to compete. Both players bring toughness and defensive savvy – elements that were lacking in D.C.’s campaign last season.

With an eye towards making a push for the playoffs, the front office was able to make some smart decisions around the edges that helps the team get closer to their goal.

But the problem is, they fumbled the bag where it mattered most – in securing Bradley Beal to an extension.

Bradley Beal’s extension was Wizards’ worst move of 2022 offseason

There were always two schools of thought when it came to Bradley Beal coming into this offseason with the All-Star wielding his opt-out clause – either get the paperwork done and pay the man the max money he’s been angling for ever since he made the All-NBA team or figure out a mutual parting of ways via sign-and-trade to kickstart a rebuild and get something in return.

But somehow, Washington managed to irk all parties involved save for Bradley Beal himself. Not only did Beal get every penny he could have possibly dreamed of, but the team also gave him all the bells and whistles in the form of a 15 percent trade kicker and a no-trade clause written into his deal.

It’s already hard for even the most ardent of Bradley Beal stans to justify his 50 million annual price tag. Some just are willing to accept that as just how the market works. But to also give him power that literally nobody else in the NBA has – not even LeBron James or Stephen Curry – in the form of a no-trade clause seems completely excessive. Add in the kicker in the form of Beal’s 15 percent trade kicker and Washington just made it as hard as possible to trade Beal if it comes down to it in the future.

One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis justified the added provisions in favor of Beal not as an additional point of leverage, but rather a “point of partnership” that symbolizes their trust in one another. While that’s a nice press release, that’s a completely idealistic way of viewing things when the reality in the NBA is anything can happen.

Via CBS Sports:

“He doesn’t want to be traded, and we don’t want to trade him,” Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said of the no-trade clause, which he referred to as a “point of partnership.”

If the Wizards completely bomb in the next couple of seasons and Beal clashes with management, it’s hardly going to be a point of “partnership” then but rather a handicap for the team to recoup maximum value if it comes down to a parting of ways. Not only can Beal truly limit which teams they can negotiate with – giving those teams leverage – but the return takes into account the huge spike in Beal’s contract as well.

Leonsis said he doesn't view the no-trade clause in Beal's contract as a point of leverage, but a "point of partnership" Said a way to become a destination for players around the league is to show that the organization invests in players and rewards loyalty. https://t.co/JvUXCf9asL — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) July 8, 2022

This isn’t a slight on Bradley Beal or his character. The NBA, or any profession for that matter, involves volatility and potential for conflict that could upend any peaceful partnership at a moment’s notice. And if that doomsday scenario comes in Washington, the front office flat out didn’t put the team first in trying to hash out the most advantageous deal possible.

It’s hard to imagine a direct path to contention given where the Wizards currently stand with Bradley Beal as their best player taking as much of the salary cap as he currently does. But there’s still a scenario where the three-time All-Star carries his weight and helps the team overachieve. What the Wizards have done, however, is make sure to make it sting even more if things ultimately don’t work out.