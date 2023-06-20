Bradley Beal's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Beal is a professional basketball player who was recently traded to the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and an All-Rookie First Team member. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Bradley Beal's net worth in 2023.

Bradley Beal's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bradley Beal was born on June 28. 1993 in St. Louis, Mo. He studied in Chaminade College Preparatory School. Around this time, Beal showcased the potential of a promising basketball career. According to sources, in his senior year, Beal averaged 32.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per outing to receive distinctions such as Mr. Show-Me Basketball and Gatorade National Player of the Year.

While he was in high school, Beal also represented Team USA's youth basketball team in international competitions. In 2009, he played in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship. Beal averaged 19 points, 4.0 rebounds. and 1.6 assists per outing. A year later, the Chaminade dawned the national team colors once again at the Under-17 FIBA World Championships. Here, Beal registered 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game to be crowned Tournament MVP.

After a stellar amateur basketball career, Beal was considered to be a five-star recruit by ESPN. As a result, he received offers from various college basketball programs such as Ohio State, Kansas, Duke, Illinois, and Florida. Beal eventually opted to play for the University of Florida. While playing for the Florida Gators, Beal averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. But more importantly, he led the Gators to an Elite Eight appearance before getting eliminated by Louisville. For his efforts, Beal was part of the First Team All-SEC.

Bradley Beal's rookie contract earnings

After his lone season with the Gators, Beal was a one-and-done player who forfeited his remaining years in the NCAA after declaring for the 2012 NBA Draft. In the draft, Beal was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Washington Wizards. Shortly after, Beal signed a two-year rookie contract, worth $8.45 million.

In his rookie season, Beal immediately showcased his potential. During his first season in the NBA, the Gators alum averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game despite being an undersized shooting guard. Beal was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

As the years went by, Beal steadily increased his production. During the 2013-14 season, Beal helped the Wizards make their first playoff appearance since 2014. In the 2014 playoffs, Beal averaged 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent on 3-pointers. In the process, the Wizards would eliminate the Chicago Bulls in five games before falling to the Pacers in the second round. A year later, the Wizards returned to the playoffs and also made a second-round appearance after sweeping the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Bradley Beal's five-year contract extension

In the 2015-16 season, Beal averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2,9 assists per game. With the hopes of securing the services of the shooting guard, during free agency, the Wizards rewarded the restricted free agent with a five-year contract extension, worth $128 million.

After signing the lucrative contract extension, Beal registered one of his best seasons. He averaged 23.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per outing, while shooting 40 percent from deep. But more importantly, Beal played an instrumental role in helping the Wizards defeat the Atlanta Hawks in six games during the first round of the 2017 playoffs before succumbing to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the second round.

In the following season, Beal tallied his first of three All-Star appearances after averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per outing. Beal also made his second straight All-Star Game during the 2018-19 season.

Bradley Beal's two-year contract extension

With two straight All-Star appearances under his belt, the Wizards were convinced in giving him the keys to the franchise amidst trade rumors during that time. As a result, Beal inked a two-year contract extension worth $72 million with the intention of transforming the Wizards into a legitimate playoff contender.

After signing the contract extension, Beal tallied some of the best scoring seasons of his career. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per outing. A season later, Beal increased his scoring production to 31.3 points per game, which was ranked second in points per game just behind Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Beal was determined to make the Wizards a playoff contender. Unfortunately, that never materialized. Although the Wizards made the playoffs in 2021, their campaign saw them get the boot against the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. The Wizards then failed to make the postseason in Beal's final years with the team.

Bradley Beal's five-year max contract extension

After the Wizards failed to make the playoffs in 2022, despite Beal's excellence, trade rumors surrounding the Wizards guard were stronger than ever. However, to everyone's surprise, Beal decided to stay put in Washington by signing a lucrative five-year max contract extension that would pay him $251 million.

While Beal remained solid by averaging 23.2 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field during the 2022-23 season, it was the same story for the Wizards, who missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Bradley Beal traded to Phoenix Suns

While Beal has had trouble finding playoff success with the Wizards, Kevin Durant and the Suns tallied a disappointing 2023 playoff campaign that saw them get eliminated by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets, in six games. After the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Suns and the Wizards pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Suns sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a couple of draft picks in exchange for Beal, Isaiah Todd, and Jordan Goodwin.

Bradley Beal's endorsement deals

Given that Beal is a successful NBA star, it isn't a surprise that some major brands have decided to partner up with the three-time All-Star. Some of his major endorsement deals have been with PepsiCo, Panini, Verizon Communications, Tissot, and Nike. Beal makes $2 million annually from endorsements alone.

With such a large net worth, it's no wonder Beal can afford a $4.27 million house. No doubt, Beal's wife, Kamiah-Adams Beal, and their three sons are enjoying the lifestyle this kind of net worth brings with it.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bradley Beal's net worth in 2023?