Jordin Canada eyes sign-and-trade after Sparks' core move.

Los Angeles Sparks' point guard Jordin Canada is likely to pursue a sign-and-trade agreement following her recent core player designation. The development comes after the Sparks secured exclusive negotiation rights with Canada on Saturday by coring her.

A Los Angeles native and a product of UCLA, Canada has carved out a reputation as one of the league's elite perimeter defenders over her six-year career. Her tenure includes two championship victories with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020, and she has twice been named to the All-Defensive first team. Canada's stats reflect her skill, averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, per Andraya Carter of ESPN. Her performance peaked last season, achieving career highs with 13.3 points and six assists per game, alongside a notable 33.3% success rate from the 3-point line.

The Sparks' decision to core Canada threw a curveball into her status as an unrestricted free agent, a move that significantly impacts her maneuverability in the league. The core designation implies that Canada is offered a fully guaranteed, one-year contract at the supermax salary level. However, it also means that the Sparks retain exclusive rights to negotiate with her, limiting her options to either accept the offer or seek a sign-and-trade deal.

In a market that's currently narrow for point guards, Canada's prospects in free agency were looking bright prior to this development. The sign-and-trade route now appears to be her preferred pathway, ensuring that the Sparks gain assets in return for her departure.

With free agency discussions set to start on Sunday and signings beginning Feb. 1, the unfolding scenario around Canada's decision could be a focal point in the WNBA's off-season activities.