The Sparks are set to open the WNBA Free Agency period.

The WNBA Free Agency period is set to begin on Sunday. Teams will be allowed to negotiate deals with players although terms cannot become official under Feb. 1. In the meantime, teams can tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents as well assign a core designation to a single free agent already on the roster. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Sunday that they had done so with unrestricted free agent Jordin Canada.

Under a core designation, the Sparks will hold exclusive negotiating rights with Jordin Canada during the WNBA Free Agency period. While the move doesn't necessarily mean that Canada is a 100 percent lock to return to the team, it does make it a little more difficult to envision her not on the Sparks next season.

Canada re-signed with the Sparks last offseason on a one-year training camp contract. She had to make the team out of camp which she ultimately did. It was her second season with the Sparks after signing with the team as a free agent in the 2022 offseason.

This past year, Canada put up career numbers and was assuredly going to draw interest in free agency. She averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals with splits of 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Canada was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. She played four seasons for the Storm helping them win the two championships in 2018 and 2020.