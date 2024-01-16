The WNBA free agency heats up starting Jan. 21, with strategic player moves and team negotiations to watch.

As the calendar marks Jan. 21st, the WNBA free agency period officially kicks off, kicking off days of strategic discussions between teams and players. This period, filled with negotiations and anticipation, leads up to Feb. 1st when signings become official and the fate of teams and players is sealed for the upcoming season. This year's free agency is particularly exciting, boasting a lineup of top-tier talent including the likes of Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner and Elena Delle Donne. Here are 10 WNBA free agency predictions for the top 10 available free agents.

The WNBA's free agency system shares similarities with that of the NBA. Players are classified into different categories: unrestricted free agents, who can negotiate and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, who have the same freedom, but their current team has the right to match any offer they get.

The WNBA also recognizes a ‘reserved' category for players with less than three years of experience. This category usually includes players who joined the league later in their career or those not on a standard rookie contract. Only their current team can negotiate with these players.

In rare cases, players whose contracts end while they are suspended are categorized as “withholding service.” These players are treated similarly to reserved players, but their current team is not obligated to extend a qualifying offer.

These top 10 players are all unrestricted, meaning they can go anywhere, with the exception of Satou Sabally, who is restricted.

1. Breanna Stewart – Staying with the Liberty

Breanna Stewart, the 2023 MVP, has been a force to reckon with in the WNBA. Considering her stellar performance and the value she brings to any team, it's silly to imagine that Liberty will let her go – and they're not going to. On Jan. 12, the Liberty “cored” Stewart, effectively making her unavailable for free agency.

A player labeled as a ‘core' free agent loses their ‘unrestricted' status, granting their team the sole right to discuss a new contract with them. Under the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, a player assigned the core designation automatically receives a one-year supermax proposal. However, the player and team can negotiate a longer-term contract if both agree. A core-designated player can reject any trade involving her before signing a new contract after receiving the core designation. This grants the player a measure of control over her destination if she and the team decide to part ways.

2. Brittney Griner – Committed to the Mercury

Griner’s situation in the WNBA free agency this year is interesting. Her commitment to Phoenix is strong, but the allure of joining another powerhouse could be tempting. Given the current dynamics, a move to a team like the Las Vegas Aces or the Connecticut Sun, both looking to bolster their frontcourt, seems plausible. However, Phoenix’s desire to retain her might win out, given her integral role in the team.

3. Skylar Diggins-Smith – Heading to the Sun

After sitting out the previous season, Diggins-Smith is a hot commodity. Her playmaking and scoring abilities make her a valuable asset. Teams like the Connecticut Sun or the Atlanta Dream, both in need of a dynamic guard, could be potential destinations. However, the Sun, with their strategic focus and cap space, might have the edge in securing Diggins-Smith.

4. Candace Parker – Sticking with the Aces, if she's back

Parker’s experience and versatility make her a valuable player, despite concerns about her future. While retirement rumors swirl, if she chooses to play, staying with the Aces seems likely. Her leadership and skill would continue to be vital for the Aces, especially if they aim for another championship run.

5. Elena Delle Donne – Remaining with the Mystics

Similar to Stewart, Delle Donne was cored by the Mystics on Jan. 13. Despite her injury history, Delle Donne has been an integral player for the Mystics.

6. Nneka Ogwumike – Devoted to the Sparks

Ogwumike is a consistent performer and a leader for the Sparks. While there might be interest this free agency period from other teams, the Sparks’ commitment to their core and Ogwumike’s role as the face of the franchise suggest she will stay in Los Angeles.

7. Satou Sabally – Could land with Fever

Sabally's restricted free agent status makes her situation interesting. The Wings will likely make a strong effort to retain her, given her contributions. However, teams like the Indiana Fever, looking to bolster their frontcourt, could make a compelling offer.

8. Kiah Stokes – Remains with the Aces

Stokes, known for her defense, fits well within the Aces' system. The likelihood of her staying with the Aces is high, especially given their focus on maintaining a strong defensive lineup.

9. Courtney Williams – Shooting for the Sun

Williams' improved performance makes her an attractive free agent. Teams in need of a versatile guard like the Sun or the Atlanta Dream could be in the mix. However, the Sun, with their focus on adding depth and versatility, might be the frontrunner.

10. Jonquel Jones – An asset for the Liberty

Jones has been pivotal for the Liberty. Her skill set makes her a prime candidate for teams seeking to strengthen their frontcourt, but the Liberty’s commitment to building a competitive team suggests they will work hard to keep her.

From Jan. 21st's opening discussions to the final confirmations on Feb. 1st, each decision will shape the upcoming season.