When Adam Copeland took the ring in the main event of the first AEW Dynamite of the month of October, it served as an inflection point in modern professional wrestling history.

Afforded extra time to address the crowd from TBS, the “Rated-R Superstar” explained why he decided to leave WWE – shouting out his daughters, Lyric and Ruby – what he's excited to do in AEW, and even reuniting with Christian Cage for the first time since the TNT Champion left for AEW in 2021, with “Captain Charisma” telling his long-time friend to “go f**k himself.”

Sitting down for an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Copeland talked all things wrestling, including a very interesting anecdote about his time in WWE following the end of the Edge feud with the faction he formed a few years back, Judgment Day. Despite wanting to wrestle more, WWE felt as though he was better used as a destination performer, with his bouts saved for special occasions.

“Honestly, it was after Judgment Day because okay, that story is done. So, hmm? It was nothing from either part, there’s no ill will, there’s no hard feelings at all,” Edge said via Fightful. “I’m actually really happy about that because I love that company, it was just really at a certain point, you’ve been here 25 years — I was contracted for ten matches a year, I offered more because I thought, ‘Hey if I’m around more, I can contribute more, and we can do deeper storylines' but to their point, and it’s a very good point, [if] you’re around more, it feels less special, and I know that. I know that can end up being the case with AEW, when it becomes a pattern, people go, ‘Okay, it’s that guy again.' But, I’m trying to look at the positives of that, I can go deeper. I can tell deeper stories this way instead of popping in every three months here and there. So, that’s really all it was, what else was there left to do? Even in terms of wrestling the majority of the current roster, there wasn’t a whole list of names I could think of. I looked at the other roster, and there was. That’s not a knock on anybody, it just means I got to wrestle a lot of really great people in that three and a half, four years I was with WWE on this last run.”

Will the day eventually come when Edge isn't much of a draw anymore in AEW? Will fans ever get tired of saying, “You think you know me?” or “On this day!” to each other? Maybe yes, maybe no, but one thing Copeland said is darn true: There are plenty of new opportunities for the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW, and it's exciting to see how they all shake out.

Ricky Starks believes he, not Adam Copeland, has the best spear.

Speaking of Adam Copeland coming to AEW, it seems like a member of the very healthy roster can't do a single interview now without having to answer questions about the “Rated-R” Superstar, including Ricky Starks, a performer who also likes to finish off his matches with a spear.

Discussing the WWE Hall of Famer's addition on Battleground with Tim, Starks was asked if he would like to wrestle Copeland at some point in the future, to which the former NWA standout said no, noting that, if the “Rated-R Superstar” wasn't going to put him over, why should he?

“Well, the answer is no because Adam didn't mention my name. I'm not going to mention his name,” Ricky Starks said via Fightful.

“I think it's a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the match ups he's able to have within AEW. It's a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge… Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it's me, Ricky Starks. We have to nip that in the bud. It's just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don't tug on Superman's cape, don't piss in the wind, and don't do the spear. I don't want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I'll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear.”

Does “Stroke Daddy” have the best spear in the game? Fans will have to wait and see him get in the ring to find out.