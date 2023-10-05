When new broke that Adam Copeland was going to make his way down to the ring on AEW Dynamite to address his fans new and old regarding his past, present, and hopefully future, it got fans hyped. Finally, after officially jumping ship in a WrestleDream main event segment worth the price of admission alone, fans will learn what went through Copeland's mind in an official capacity, as opposed to listening and/or reading interviews from the man formerly known as Edge.

After giving fans a teaser in the opening segment of the show, meeting Kenny Omega in the process, Copeland was afforded the main event of Dynamite to do as he pleased, and Tony Khan secured overtime for the segment so he could speak his mind completely.

Kicking Tony Schiavone to the curb so he could have the ring all to himself, Copeland first wanted to run things back ever so slightly, reminding fans just how far he's come.

“Let's rewind back to 2011, I'm told that I can never do this again. But guys, it's 2023 and I'm standing in an AEW ring! Now, there's quite a few reasons why I came here, there's one major one but I'll get to that one last, cause I don't know about your but the AEW World Heavyweight Championship would look good around my waist. There'a a whole roster full of first time matches for Adam Copeland and yeah, I just talked about myself in the third person, never done that before, kinda weird. I don't think I'll do that again. But check it out, if we're talking first-time matches, Adam Copeland versus Jon Moxley. Adam Copeland versus Kenny Omega. Versus Miro. Versus Powerhouse Hobbs. Versus Jay White. Versus the “Stray Bullet” Juice Robinson. So those are all amazing reasons for being here. To challenge myself 31 years into my career with something brand new and you are all helping to make that happen,” Adam Copeland told the AEW audience.

“Now I've said it before and this is the last time I'll say it: The main reason why I decided to come to AEW is because I sat down, I sat down with my family and I said to my girls who are seven and nine years old, I said to Lyric and Ruby, I was like, ‘Lyric, Ruby, what's dad do?' Should I retire? That choice was up there, but then Lyric, nine years old and far wiser than I'll ever be, said, ‘You should go and have fun with Uncle Jay.' So speaking of Uncle Jay, I'll call him what y'all call him, Christian Cage, so right now, I would like to call out Christian Cage so I can tell him the real reason why I'm here.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, is this actually happening? Is AEW going to pull the trigger on another Edge and Christian run, something fans haven't been able to properly watch in a main event caliber program since all the way back in 2001? Well, once Cage made his way down to the ring, fans finally got to find out where Cage falls in the situation.

Adam Copeland calls out his oldest friend, TNT Champion Christian Cage! Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/IMOfFvtdGx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

Christian Cage has 3 words for Adam Copeland regarding a reunion.

After his friend of four decades finally made his way down to the ring, Adam Copeland finally got to address Christian Cage face to face, informing the current TNT Champion of just how big a role his presence on the AEW roster played into his decisionmaking process on what to do with his life next.

“For 40 years, you and I have been best friends. Before we were in this industry, but it was this industry that made us realize that we were going to be best friends for life. And I know what you're thinking, why did I do what I did at WrestleDream? Why did I smash Nick Wayne, why did I throw a chair at Luchasaurus' face and then spear him? Why did I do those things? And it's quite simple, because I see you standing out here just like this, I see your face all pursed up looking like even more of a d*ck than usual, and even though I know that about you, I still love you. That's never going to go away, okay, but when I saw you standing over Sting, Sting, Sting! The guy whose poster you'd take to the barbershop and put it on the mirror so that she would cut your hair the same way as his. You had the box top with the lowsy rattail, I was Lex Lugar. That was us. And I see you standing over Sting, a man who has entertained people for over four decades. A man who has made people feel for four decades! A man, my wife's grandparents couldn't speak any english, they were Polish, guess what? They loved Sting. So I can't stand here and watch you slam him with a ConChairTo,” Copeland told Cage.

“But I also did it because I know, and I'm speaking from experience here, that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne are going to drop you like a bad habit as soon as they've sucked all of the information from your brain. And you're so egotistical that you don't see it, I know you won't see it. But Jay man, I am here, I am here because it's time. It's time for the first time since 2011, for the first time properly in over 20 years, it's time for you and I to team together again. To face a team like FTR, to face a team like the Young Bucks. To show an entire generation of fans why we are inarguably one of the greatest tag teams of all time. So I am out here, hat in hand, asking you: Let's do it. Let's end our careers as a team, let's show them all what we can do!”

Locking his long-time best friend up in a hug, Christian lifted up the mic and turned Copeland's face from happy to shocked.

“Go f**k yourself,” Christian Cage exclaimed.

Holy you-know-what, now that is some storytelling. Cage and Copeland leaned into the reality of their relationship, using shoot names to boot, and even referenced the Judgment Day, who kicked Edge out a little over a year ago. While this run will all but certainly have to give the people what they want before everything is said and done, it looks like fans are going to get to see Edge versus Cage in a singles match for the first time since 2010 on RAW. Bad news for Copeland, but good news for, well, everyone else.