After announcing at the WrestleDream media scrum and again on Twitter that Adam Copeland would address the AEW audience with a big interview with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, Renee Paquette decided to open up the show with an interview featuring Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, a pair of Canadians who came up short in Seattle.

Though the segment was off to a fine start, Copeland decided to edge his way into it, turning a solid B into an A-plus effort.

“Renee it is so good to see you. There should be Molsons and maple syrup with all of this Canadiana in here,” Adam Copeland told Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, and Kenny Omega. “I gotta tell ya, I'm extremely happy to be here for the four-year anniversary, I plan on being here for the eighth, for the 12th, you name it, I'm here. Good luck tonight Chris, always nice to see you.”

After exchanging pleasantries with Jericho, a man he has a ton of history with, Copeland turned his attention to Omega, who he, by his own admission, just met for the first time at WrestleDream.

“It's good to meet you. I've gotta say, the other night you really had me at the ‘Edge' of my seat,” Kenny Omega responded. “So, for anything we've got in the future we've got going forward, just let me know if you need anything. It's great to meet you.”

Oh snap, for fans who didn't watch WrestleDream that's one heck of a way to debut the “Rated-R Superstar” to the AEW Galaxy, as it cheekily said the quiet part out loud and got that initial pop out of the way ahead of his big address to fans later on Dynamite. All in all, an A+ opening to the show.