Though he may have a, shall we say, prickly exterior, in his heart, Grayson Waller is kind, even generous.

When Logan Paul landed himself a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, Waller offered him up a seat on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss his intentions in London. When Edge returned to Madison Square Garden during his 25-year celebration with WWE for an appearance on SmackDown, Waller offered him a platform from which to announce his retirement… and then a match when he opted against hanging up his boots.

And when John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank, talking to the crowd about London's passion, Waller decided to join the leader of “Cenation” in the ring to give him some of that patented “Arrogant Aussie” rub.

Discussing his makeshift segment with Cena on The Bump, Waller explained that he felt he was doing “The Champ” a favor, both by joining him in the ring and by informing him that bringing WrestleMania to England would be a terrible idea because, in the opinion of the “Down Under Wonder,” London is a terrible city.

“I was nothing but a good guy. I go out there and I just want to meet John Cena. He’s a legend of the game. I wanna go out there and say hello. What a treat for him, being back and he gets to be in the ring with Grayson Waller, the hottest thing in WWE right now. But then he wants to have this fake thing about he wants WrestleMania in London. No one wants WrestleMania. London is terrible, I don’t know why anyone would want to have the show there,” Grayson Waller said via WrestleZone.

“So I come out, and I give a better idea, we gave WrestleMania in Australia. You would love it. The beach is there, the food is better, the energy’s better. He goes and attacks a man who has barely recovered from a broken leg. Everyone’s talking about John Cena’s a nice guy. He attacked a still-injured man. I don’t know, it was very disrespectful, and I know I’ll be seeing John Cena again one day.”

Was Cena in the wrong to attack Waller when he was still recovering from a broken leg? You bet; while Waller was back in the ring less than a week later in a match with Edge, a bad bump could have extended his time on the shelf even longer. Still, Waller is a generous man, and if Cena needed a rub, the “Sydney Sensation” would happily offer him a chair at his interview table.

John Cena has an open invitation to The Grayson Waller Effect… if he plays ball.

Discussing the prospects of John Cena reuniting in the ring with the former NXT standout on The Grayson Waller Effect, Grayson Waller revealed that he would happily accept him on the show, as he's never had an issue giving a platform to his “personal rivals.”

“I would 100% have him on the show. I never let my personal rivalries get in the way of having a good show,” Waller said. “I had Shawn Michaels on my show, and me and Shawn Michaels don’t like each other. I would have John Cena on the show, and I think it’s something he needs. I know he’s got ‘Peacemaker’ season seven or whatever he’s doing, but when it comes to the WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? So I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him maybe some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show.”

Currently sitting not-so-pretty at a 0-3 record in singles competition since 2020, dropping matches to Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 36, SummerSlam 2021, and WrestleMania 39, respectively, Cena really has seen better days as a solo start. While getting in the ring alone with Waller likely won't serve as a magic pill that gets his career back on track, especially if the duo don't actually work a long-term angle, taking a seat at The Grayson Waller Effect‘s table has been incredibly valuable for every performer who has appeared on the SmackDown edition of the show. If Cena wants to dip his toe back in the WWE Universe one way or another, either to recapture his glory days or to help promote one of his many, many, many other projects, then reuniting with his “rival” Waller for an appearance on his talk show or even more could be just what the booker ordered.