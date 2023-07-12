July has been very, very, very good to Grayson Waller.

Ever since he opened up about his broken leg and welcomed Logan Paul onto a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect, live from London, England – which technically took place on June 30th, but I digress – the “Down Under Wonder” has worked an angle with John Cena at Money in the Bank and followed it up with not only an interview but a match with the “Rated-R Superstar,” Edge on the first SmackDown of the month too.

Stopping by The Bump to talk about his recent successes, Waller noted that he isn't surprised that everything's been coming up Grayson recently, as he knew when he was drafted onto the blue brand he was destined to make an impact on the WWE Universe.

“I’m not surprised, to be honest,” Waller said via Fightful. “When I got drafted to SmackDown, this is what I knew was gonna happen. If you talk about a one-week period in WWE history? I have Logan Paul on the show, global superstar Logan Paul. I’m then in The O2 Arena in London, sold-out arena with John Cena, and then a week later, my main roster debut is in the main event at Madison Square Garden against Hall of Famer Edge. I think that might be the biggest week in the history of WWE for one performer, and as Edge said, I swam, too. I’m real good at what I do, lad. I keep telling people.”

Did Waller actually have the greatest week in WWE history? Debatable, but what isn't up for discussion is that he had the greatest week in his own personal WWE history, with one of the all-time greats of this century putting him over not just for his ability to talk to an audience but to back it up in the ring.

Grayson Waller would love to get back in the ring with Edge.

Later in his conversation with Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and company on The Bump, Grayson Waller was asked about his recent match with Edge and how it must have felt to earn his first main roster action against a performer who is already in the WWE Hall of Fame. Unsurprisingly, Waller had an excuse for why he lost, suggesting he was only at 60 percent in the contest, but he still both understood and appreciated the gravity of the situation, calling it a “surreal” moment.

“I gotta be honest, it’s surreal,” Waller said. “You think about these things for a long time, and then all of a sudden, it’s happening. You’re talking about him going out, not being in the ring for a few months. What about Grayson Waller? Last time I was in a ring, I broke my leg against Carmelo Hayes. So this performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden, I did barely two months after breaking my leg. So congrats, Edge, you beat 60% Grayson Waller. I’d love to see what you could do against 100% Grayson Waller because I guarantee [you], that Spear isn’t enough. He wasn’t ready for what was in my arsenal. You could even see the look on his face a few times. He was surprised. I don’t think he was ready for what I had.”

Asked how it felt when Edge told Waller he “swam” after the match, signifying that he was up to the “Rated-R Superstar's” standards of pro wrestling, the “Arrogant Aussie” took it as a great honor as little Grayson would have loved to get a rub from such an established Superstar.

“I’m sure as a ten-year-old, when I was a fan, that would have been a huge moment, but for me, I’m not a fan anymore,” Waller noted. Personally, I think a lot of people say a lot about Grayson Waller because I talk, because I have the talk show. I talk a big game, but the thing is, every time I get in the ring, I back it up. For someone like Edge to basically tell the world, ‘Hey, he’s as good as he says he is,’ that meant a lot. It wasn’t from a fan perspective that it was a cool moment. It was from a professional perspective that someone that’s done so much in this business recognized that yeah, I talk a lot, but I back it up every time.”

After a rocky start to his time on the main roster, it's clear Grayson Waller is picking up steam with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company. For better or worse, it looks like he's going to be a fixture of SmackDown for a very, very, very long time.