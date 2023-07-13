After main eventing his debut match on the main roster at Madison Square Garden on SmackDown, Grayson Waller was feeling himself.

Sure, in the immediate aftermath of the match, morale wasn't too high for the “Sydney Stunner,” but as the days have passed and his accomplishments have come into focus, Waller's in great spirits, announcing that he might have just had his best week in WWE history.

So, while his confidence was at an all-time high – which, considering Waller's base level, is really saying something – the host of The Grayson Waller Effect decided to go for broke and take a shot at one of the greatest performers in the history of professional wrestling on his Twitter, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Can you imagine making your debut at Madison Square Garden of all places, and you wear something like this?” Grayson Waller asked, holding up the Rocky Maivia checkerboard vest. “Hahahaha, I’ve gotta put this on, oh my god, oh my god, this is so cringe, ‘Can you smell what I’m cooking?’ This is yuck.”

Now, if that was that, then that would have been that, but in a very interesting development, someone put The Rock on to Waller's diss, and he slid into the comments section to put the 33-year-old in his place.

“Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fired back. “Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all Triple H’s idea.”

Goodness gracious, shooting a shot at Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his top developmental pupil? That is the sort of thing only the biggest stars in a promotion can get away with. Fortunately, Johnson is just that, and while he seemingly refuses to actually return to WWE for another match, with requests for appearances at multiple WrestleManias during Roman Reigns' 1,064-day title reign repeatedly turned down, he remains in rarified air among Superstars past, present, and future. Surely Waller would simply slither away, right, take his L and accept that maybe one day he'll be at Johnson's level, even if he isn't quite there yet?

… nah, Waller did what he does best and shot right back at the third-generation Superstar, even if he might be a perennial loser in the court of public opinion.

Grayson Waller attempts to save face against face taking a Rock diss.

After reading The Rock's retort on Twitter, Grayson Waller had a decision to make. Option 1, he simply let it go, noting that he has now had interactions with John Cena, Edge, and the “Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” within the first 12 day of July – what will he have accomplished by the 31st? – or Option 2, he shot back, knowing that he'd need to seriously level the “Burman Bull” in order to win the war of words in the court of public opinion.

After 36 minutes of deep contemplation, he chose the latter.

“Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit,” Waller noted. “You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub.”

B+ stuff, Waller, B+ stuff; while he could have really turned the knife and mentioned why he really needs the Grayson Waller rub, what with his recent string of flops like Black Adam and Season 1 of the USFL, it's safe to say the message has been sent; your move, Dwayne.