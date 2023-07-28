If there's one thing Hulk Hogan knows a thing or two about, it's professional wrestling.

A borderline-unflappable member of the WWE Mount Rushmore, Hogan was the biggest star during the most important period of WWE history, and while he moved over to WCW during the mid-90s when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was running the ship in the then-WWF, he remained just as popular in Eric Bischoff's company, founding arguably the most important faction in wrestling history, the NWO.

So naturally, when Hogan gives compliments to a current Superstar for helping to keep the business alive, fans tend to listen, as he did when noted that this RAW star “gets it” during an appearance on The Weekend After with Theo Von.

“That brother is keeping this art form alive,” Hulk Hogan said via Fightful. “Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he's done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He's one of them. He gets it.”

Does The Miz actually “get it?” In a word, yes; Miz is one of the longest-tenured performers in the WWE Universe who still wrestles regularly, and he's basically mastered what it means to be a heel in the modern professional wrestling landscape. When you work over 2,000 matches over nearly 20 years in the game, you tend to get it.

Hulk Hogan explains how he purchased his long-time wrestling moniker.

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Weekend After, Hulk Hogan discussed the story of how he got his current moniker and how he was able to purchase the rights to it from Marvel after 30 years for far less than the comic book publisher wanted him to pay back in the mid-2000s.

“He goes, ‘I want you to be Hulk Hogan.' ‘What does Hulk Hogan mean?' ‘Ivan Putski for the Polish Americans, Bruno Sammartino for the Italian Americans, Chief Jay Strongbow for the Native Americans, and Hulk Hogan for the Irish Americans.' Vince gave me the name. Vince Sr dies, Vince Jr takes over,” Hogan said via Fightful.

“Right when Hulk Hogan takes off, we get a call from Marvel Comics. ‘You're infringing on our mark. Reasonably similar. We're going to sue you, put you in litigation.' We let them have the name, didn't license the name. I only had to pay them one-tenth of 1%. That went from 1985 to 2005. In 2005, it's over. Now, I can't use Hulk Hogan anymore, and I'm red hot in 2005. I went to my attorney, ‘I don't give a damn what deal you make, you're going to make a deal because I need the name.' What happened was, I got a one-year extension and I had to pay them 30% of everything I made. Movies, TV wrestling, they got 30% of everything, but if they decided to sell the name, they had to give me first shot at it. They couldn't sell the name or do anything. Fair market value. All of a sudden, Marvel Comics gets in a bitchfest with WWE about intellectual properties, that they can't re-air old Hulk Hogan matches. Marvel Comics lost. They owe Vince $35 million. They made a huge mistake. They said, ‘Instead of paying $35 million, how about we give you the Hulk Hogan name.' I heard about it and went, ‘You screwed up now.' Now, I don't have to pay $35 million for the name, you have to sell it for me for fair money value,' which is only $750 grand. I bought the name back. Vince wanted to buy the name from me. ‘Nah, I got this one.' I bought the name back and I own everything.”

The “Hulk” part of Hulk Hogan was always a bit of a challenge for the WWF, WCW, and then WWE once more to operate around because Marvel owned the moniker due to Bruce Banner. While one could argue – and lawyers probably did – that no one is going to confuse a fictional scientist who turns into a giant green monster when he gets angry for a giant, tan, balding man billed from Venice Beach, California, the fact that the two sides settled so early and renegotiated when that 30-year agreement ended proved just how valuable the man born Terry Bollea made the moniker and how wise he was to buy it outright when afforded the opportunity instead of letting Vince McMahon get it instead, as there wouldn't be a Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida, without that negotiation back in 2006.